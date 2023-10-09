Shiba Inu: Can These Five Projects Push SHIB's Price to $0.01? – Watcher Guru

Shiba Inu (SHIB) influencer “Lucie” has shared five upcoming projects for the SHIB ecosystem that are currently in development. SHIB’s price has taken a significant toll this year, and fans and investors are hopeful that the new projects the team is working on will help elevate the asset’s price.

The first is ShibaSwap Bone’s (BONE) contract renunciation. According to Lucie, this particular development is market-focused and could have an impact on the market. What this development means is that BONE’s issuer will eventually lose authority as the token becomes fully trustless and transparent. The issuer will also lose its ability to mint additional BONE tokens.

Also Read: Shiba Inu: What If Vitalik Buterin Never Burned 410 Trillion SHIB?

The second is Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Shibaswap 2.0, a new version of the project’s decentralized exchange. Shibaswap 2.0 is expected to have new features and improvements, including more tokens and lower fees.

The third project is SHIB’s TREAT reward token, which is also in development at the moment. TREAT is expected to play a vital role in Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stablecoin liquidity.

Let’s recap the upcoming developments:

1. Bone contract renouncing (market focus! it matters )

2. Shibaswap 2.0

3. $TREAT

4. Shibahub

5. Metaverse

When? When it’s ready!

Just like Shibarium, these are steps in our development journey. No price pumping involved.

Yes, it…

The last two projects are Shibahub and the metaverse. The team has extensively teased their upcoming metaverse project. Many expect it to roll out sometime later this year.

Lucie was very careful not to give any false hopes of a price pump. The SHIB influencer stated, “Are we promising wild moon? No! We’re talking about technology that’s separate from the market.”

Therefore, investors and users should not expect any major price movements. The Shibarium launch also riled up investor excitement, but the launch did not do anything for SHIB’s price.

Also Read: Shiba Inu: ChatGPT Says SHIB Could Reach All-Time High in 2024

However, the projects that are currently in development show that the SHIB ecosystem is growing. Such initiatives increase the usability of the token, which could eventually increase its demand. As demand grows, the price of the token might also follow suit. Hence, in the long run, these projects might very well prove to be a game changer for SHIB. At press time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was trading at $0.00000729, up by 2.6% in the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source