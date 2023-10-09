New Hulu Shows and Movies in May 2023 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

The FBI drama Class of ’09 is a promising thriller

Hulu’s new shows and movies in May cover lots of ground. Are you hungry (or do you WANT to be hungry)? Don’t miss Season 2 of Padma Lakshmi’s Taste the Nation. Need an inspiring story about an important historical figure? Tune in to the miniseries A Small Light. Need an ensemble drama with interconnecting stories? Try Class of ’09. Want a series about FBI agents taking down bad guys? Try Class of ’09. Interested in a show about how artificial intelligence will affect the justice system? Try Class of ’09. Yeah, that show covers a lot of bases.

Below, we have our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in May, as well as a calendar of everything coming to and leaving Hulu.

Last month’s guide: New Hulu Shows and Movies (April 2023)

Bryan Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09

This National Geographic limited series is based on the true story of Miep Gies, a Dutch woman who, along with her husband Jan, helped hide the Frank, van Pels, and Pfeffer families from the Nazis during World War II. The eight-part series stars Bel Powley as Gies, Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank, and Billie Boullet as Anne Frank. The series actually debuts on Monday, May 1 on National Geographic, but will stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+. [Trailer]

Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi is a trustworthy successor to Anthony Bourdain in her travel docuseries about cuisine across the United States, which is now back for a proper second season after a special 2021 four-episode run on holiday meals. This show is so much more than a chance to watch in abject jealousy as Lakshmi eats delicious-looking food; its edge lies in its celebration of the cultures that have helped define American food. In Season 2, Lakshmi highlights Puerto Rican food, Appalachian cuisine, Fililpino grub, and more. This is the kind of show that examines all the ways food brings us together but also looks at the ways food has been weaponized against the people who brought it here in the first place. –Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Bryan Tyree Henry and Kate Mara head to the FBI academy and beyond in this limited series thriller about a group of unorthodox FBI cadets — Class of ’09, baby! — whose careers are laid out over multiple past, present, and future timelines, and how they change over the course of their lives with the incorporation of artificial intelligence into the criminal justice system. Phew, that’s a mouthful, and you’ll want to pay close attention to keep track of all the intertwining threads so the twists pay off. Put the phone down; this is not for casual viewing. [Trailer]

Tony McNamara‘s lovingly inaccurate period dramedy is (finally!) back for its third season, picking up in the aftermath of Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter’s (Nicholas Hoult) reconciliation. If you’ll remember, she tried to kill him in the Season 2 finale, but hey, they’re in couples therapy this season, which means they’re really trying to make it work! Season 3 also explores Catherine’s struggle to gain favor with the Russian people, who hate her so much they’re taking their anger out on a Catherine-inspired voodoo doll and plotting uprisings, and her ongoing mission to reform the country. With that other show about vicious power struggles coming to an end, The Great returns just in time. –Allison Picurro [Trailer]

This creepy Australian psychological thriller is based on J.P. Pomare’s crime novel In the Clearing and features the scariest family of platinum-blonde weirdos since the Targaryens ruled Westeros. Miranda Otto stars as a cult leader who brainwashes and corrupts innocent children, and Teresa Palmer stars as the woman who confronts her to put an end to her power. This one is going to mess with your mind. [Trailer]

More on Hulu:

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)

After Earth

Annabelle

Atonement

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Black Dynamite

Billionaire Boys Club

Bless MeUltima

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius

Blue Thunder

The Book Of Eli

Bottle Rocket

Boogie Nights

Clash Of The Titans

The Comedian

CrazyStupidLove.

Cyrus

The Darkest Hour

Eat Pray Love

El Condorito

The First Monday In May

Frank

The Haunting in Connecticut

Horrible Bosses

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Identity

IT

Joshua

Johnny Mnemonic

The Joy Luck Club

Last Action Hero

The Last Exorcism

Little Man

The Little Things

The Mask

The Meddler

Meet the Spartans

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of the Furnace

Patriots Day

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The Power Of One

Premium Rush

Rampage

Selena

Sex Drive

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stan & Ollie

Stuck On You

Taken 2

Twilight

May 2

A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere

Lucky

May 4

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Apollo 18

A Walk to Remember

Both Sides of the Blade

The Libertine

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

Alone at Night

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Bloods

Manifest West

May 8

To The End

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A

May 9

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere

The Last Warrior

May 10

FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

May 11

Bar Fight!

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman

May 12

The Great: Complete Season 3

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth

The Last Unicorn

Saint Omer

May 13

The Locksmith

May 15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

District B13

Hammer Of The Gods

Point Break

May 16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1

The Break-Up

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)

May 18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2

Slash/Back

May 19

White Men Can’t Jump

American Murderer

Sliding Doors

Sophie’s Choice

May 20

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episodes Docuseries Premiere

May 23

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Paris Can Wait

May 24

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere

Broker

May 25

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere

Masterchef: Season 13 Premiere

Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere

Prank Panel: Series Premiere

I Still Believe

May 26

Mummies

The Old Way

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

May 31

The Square

May 1

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version) (2021)

May 3

Passion of the Christ (2004)

May 6

Nekrotronic (2018)

May 7

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

May 10

Antlers (2021)

May 14

The China Hustle (2017)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)

May 15

Elysium (2013)

May 17

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Downhill (2020)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

Underwater (2020)

May 18

The King’s Man (2022)

May 20

Ceremony (2010)

The Double (2013)

The Extra Man (2010)

FoodInc. (2008)

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy (2008)

Nobody Walks (2012)

Ondine (2009)

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza (2010)

Pusher I (1996)

Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands (2004)

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death (2005)

The Sacrament (2013)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Synchronicity (2015)

May 21

Julia (2008)

May 24

The French Dispatch (2021)

May 27

The Book Thief (2013)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

May 30

TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes (2022)

May 31

30 Days of Night (2007)

A Madea Christmas (2013)

All The King’s Men (2006)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

Amour (2012)

Anastasia (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Big (1988)

Big Daddy (1999)

Black Swan (2010)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Cast Away (2000)

The Choice (2016)

Commando (1985)

Compadres (2016)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Diggers (2006)

Disturbing The Peace (2020)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Don Jon (2013)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Fight Club (1999)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Forever My Girl (2018)

The Gallows (2015)

Go For It (2011)

Groundhog Day (1993)

High-rise (2015)

History Of The World: Part 1 (1981)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Humpday (2009)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Marmaduke (2010)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny Mcphee Returns (2010)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Rio (2011)

Self/Less (2015)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Third Person (2014)

Unstoppable (2010)

Waiting… (2005)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wall Street (1987)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Witless Protection (2008)

