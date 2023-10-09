This $180 Android tablet is capable of things my iPad Pro can only dream of – ZDNet

Most Popular
‘ZDNET Recommends’: What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET’s editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Oukitel RT3 Android 12 tablet.
I love my iPad Pro, but I find it just a little big, a little expensive, and a little fragile to take into the great outdoors. This is why I’ve been on the lookout for a cheap, yet durable Android tablet. I wanted something that can give me access to a bigger screen when I’m out and about.
In particular, I wanted a large display to look at drone photos and videos I’d captured, and perhaps to act as a monitor for my Sony A7IV mirrorless camera.
Also: I wish my iPad had this game-changing Pixel Tablet feature
I came across the Oukitel RT3 Android 12 ruggedized tablet, but how good can a $180 tablet be?
Note: The regular price is $210, but there’s currently a $30 off coupon on Amazon.
The Oukitel RT3 Android 12 tablet features an 8-inch size and 800 x 1280 display.
For regular readers who’ve seen my many reviews of rugged Android smartphones, the RT3 will be familiar.
Also: This rugged Android phone is fit for the outdoors and the office, too
It is, essentially, an upscaled version of a ruggedized smartphone.
The Oukitel RT3 looks and feels like an upscaled rugged Android smartphone. Here it is with the Ulefone Power Armor 18T on top.
All the ports and SIM slot (yes, this can take a SIM, or even two) are covered by rubber bungs to keep out water and dirt.
Rubber bungs cover all the ports.
There’s a lot of protection from bumps and knocks. But try to drop it on its side or back since the front display offers a lot of potential impact area.
The corners get a lot of protection.
The 16-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera are much like I’d expect from something from this price range — fine for social media snaps and video calling but don’t come close to the output you get from an iPhone or a top-tier Android device.
The cameras are fine for social media photos but lack the punch and clarity that you get from an iPhone or a higher-end Android device.
But remember, this costs less than $200. The Magic Keyboard for my 12.9-inch iPad Pro cost almost twice as much as this tablet.
Also: iPad Pro (2022): Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but…
Combining a rugged tablet with a chunky 5150mAh battery means that this package is quite the handful, dwarfing my iPhone and making my iPad Pro feel svelte and streamlined.
The Oukitel RT3 is chunky.
But that ruggedness allows it to survive things my iPad Pro couldn’t dream of. It meets a whole array of standards, including IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G, which means that it’s happy to be immersed in water at depths down to 1.5m for 30 minutes, exposed to high-pressure water jets and steam cleaning, and dropped from heights of 1.2m. It also resists dust getting in, shrugs off any acid spills, and it is happy to spend time in low-pressure environments that can destroy other devices.
Also: The best rugged tablets (and what ‘military-grade’ means)
From a performance point of view, the RT3 is what you’d expect from a $200 device. It’s fine but in no way has that snappy feel of a high-end device. If you’re used to an iPhone or a top-tier Android smartphone, this is going to feel a bit kludgy at times. That said, it still does everything I need it to do, so I’m not all that bothered by the fact that it doesn’t have that buttery smooth feel.
All in all, the Oukitel RT3 is a solid purchase to use in a garage, workshop area, or the great outdoors. It can also be an option for first responders. The Oukitel RT3 is tough, cheap, and works well. It’s the perfect tablet for situations that could break something more expensive.
This $180 Android tablet is capable of things my iPad Pro can only dream of – ZDNet
Most Popular