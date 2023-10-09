Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2023 – Digital Trends

We’ve reached the middle point of the summer season and the year, but Amazon’s streaming service is determined to get you to stay in the house. Prime Video‘s July 2023 programming slate offers a diverse slate of genres: sci-fi movies, comedies, romance films, dramas, stand-up specials, and even a show about the eternal battle between good and evil.

The list of new arrivals throughout the month features quite a few noteworthy additions to the Prime Video library, including the new season of Good Omens starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, the horror series The Haunting of Dolores Roach, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2023 below.

July 1

MasterChef Mexico Junior S1-2 (2016)

Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)

July 7

The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (2023)

July 28

Good Omens S2 (2023)

Novela (2023)

July TBD

Surf Girls Hawaii (2023)

July 1

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Hondo (1953)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

(2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The

Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness For the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

July 4

80 For Brady (2023)

July 7

Los Iniciados (2023)

The Portable Door (2023)

July 14

The King’s Speech (2010)

July 18

Till (2022)

July 23

Unseen (2023)

July 25

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

July 29

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

July 31

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Huluween has arrived, and Hulu has plenty of horror titles streaming this month. But there are also a lot of horror-related titles leaving Hulu in October, including the excellent 2013 remake of Evil Dead. Fans probably won’t miss all of the Leprechaun movies, which are also going out the door on the 31st. The other horror titles that you should catch before the end of October include The Exorcist III, The Haunting in Connecticut, and The Last Exorcism. And for the younger fans who are looking for a scare, there’s also Monster House.

There are new movies and TV shows on Hulu starting on the first of the month, which takes some of the sting out of losing a few of your favorites. But as long as you’re paying for Hulu, then you deserve to get a chance to watch the departing films and series while you can. You can plan ahead with our list of everything leaving Hulu in October 2023. Our favorite selections are marked in bold.

Amazon Prime Video has a lot to offer fans in October, and that’s before we even get to Upload season 3 near the end of the month. The Wheel of Time season 2 has one more episode to premiere this coming week, and The Boys spinoff, Gen V, is only getting started with its inaugural season. James Bond fans should also be glad to hear that nearly all of 007’s cinematic adventures are back on Prime Video as of the beginning of the month.

Judging from the list of upcoming movies, it looks like several films from Universal and Warner Bros. will be shoring up Prime Video’s movie library. The horror comedy Renfield is on its way on October 10, and the massive superhero flop, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow on October 23. But we’re more excited to see Warner Bros. movies like Sicario and The Little Things.

Wondering what’s new on Paramount+ in October? “Tossed salad and scrambled eggs!” After 20 years away from the character that made him famous, Kelsey Grammer is reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in Frasier. And yes, Grammer is once again singing the theme song from the original series. Grammer’s return is unusual, even in the streaming age, since he first portrayed Frasier on Cheers 39 years ago, before headlining his own successful spinoff series for 11 seasons. In this series, Frasier is back in Boston and enjoying a late third act in life as a college professor while reuniting with his son and some old friends.

But that’s only a small part of what Paramount+ is offering subscribers in October. There’s also Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to the reboot film, and The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, which is the last film helmed by director William Friedkin before his death earlier this year. Additionally, Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey are co-starring in a new miniseries, Fellow Travelers. On top of these great original series and movies, Paramount+ has added dozens of classic movies and lined up several sporting events throughout the month.

