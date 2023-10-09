Is The PlayStation 5 Worth It? – TheGamer

Sony’s latest console presented more than just an extravagant design. Exclusives, DualSense, SSD… is the system worth the deal?

Sony's Playstation 5, as the name pretty directly implies, is the fifth mainline iteration of the PlayStation consoles. Bringing with it backwards compatibility and a dramatic new controller, it promises access to both your previous games and interesting experiences that you can only find on the PS5 for new ones.

RELATED: Is The Nintendo Switch OLED Worth it?

Of course, power isn't everything. Having two versions of the console, one with an optical disc drive and one without, with all the same capabilities means everyone will play games to the same standard. But is that really enough reason to buy a PlayStation 5 yet?

At its launch back in 2020, Kirk McKeand reviewed the PS5 for us. To him, the PS5 represented a true next-gen experience, though in more subtle ways than we're used to from previous generations. Beyond the pure horsepower within the console, however, Kirk was most impressed by the capabilities of the DualSense controller and the new layers of immersion it could bring to PS5 games.

DualSense is a revelation. I feel confident enough to say it’s my favorite controller ever. It’s ergonomic, weighty, and packed with features that make it stand out as a next-gen piece of kit.

One of his worries at the time, on the other hand, was that the launch line-up was light and that many others may not take advantage of the DualSense controller. In the years since its release, this has proven to be something of a mixed bag. Plenty of games have taken advantage of the controller beyond Sony's own studios to great effect, and they have even released a 'pro' version of the controller in the DualSense Edge, wonderfully reviewed by our Editor-In-Chief Stacey Henley.

In regards to the actual line-up of games, however, it still remains admittedly scarce. In an article by Lead Features Editor Jade King, she stated that Sony simply hasn't given enough reason to own a PS5 yet, with exclusives few and far between unless you're keen on increased performance in older or cross-gen games.

In the absence of pure exclusives we’ve seen several updates for its first-party library to make games like The Last of Us and Days Gone play better than ever, further shrinking the justification for owning a PS5 in the first place

If performance is your primary goal, Jade agrees that the PS5 may well be something you would be interested in. With the PS Plus Collection being removed and no alternative being offered, however, it makes your selection more limited beyond what you already own.

Being a console itself, you can spend as much or as little time with the PS5 as you want. Due to some powerful fans and some quality cooling, the PS5 will run silent no matter how long you have it running, letting you game in relative peace.

Though the PS Plus Collection, a series of PS4 games accessible to PS5 owners is being removed, the new PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers give you access to a growing selection of games from current and previous generations. This includes classics from the PS1 and PS2 played natively, and streamed games from the PS3. Many PS4 games have also gotten PS5 upgrades, and the selection of native PS5 games, though limited, is still a strong catalog, meaning you'll have no shortage of games to spend your time on.

The PS5 comes in two versions. There's the physical edition, which comes with a disc drive, and the digital edition, which comes without. Both feature all the same internals otherwise, making the choice purely based on whether or not you plan on buying discs. Important to note here is that with the digital PS5, your PS4 discs become functionally obsolete with no means to upgrade them to the PS5 version.

If you can manage to find a PS5 available for purchase, the physical version retails for an average of $499.99, while the digital edition goes somewhat cheaper at $399.99. If possible, your safest bet is likely to buy it through PlayStation Direct to get it straight from the source.

When the PS5 came out, it had a pretty small number of launch titles, though still a tidy amount to keep you going during its early months. Since then though, the console hasn't gained any true exclusives. Games like Horizon: Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, and plenty more are great! But are also on PS4. The genuine PS5 games that do exist feel great and have aspects of a next-gen experience, but for the most part, the PS5's library is stacked with PS4 games updated to run even better. If that's enough for you, go ahead and you'll have a great time. Otherwise, maybe hold out a bit until more exclusives land.

There isn't a great amount of exclusive titles and most of them seem to arrive on PC sooner or later. It doesn't have a wild catalog of "free" games I'll install but never play like Xbox Game Pass. But I don't care. It's a place where I can play video games with a fantastic controller (the DualSense is the most "next-gen" thing this generation) and I have all the benefits that I expect from a current system (fast OS, shorter load times, better performance, etc.). Plus, it has Demon's Souls Remake.

Coming clean, I adore my Xbox more. But the PS5 has great games. I love playing Bloodborne, Returnal, The Last Of Us, etc. The PS5 is worth it for being able to play those games alone, but I would caution anyone thinking of purchasing it to really consider storage space, like actual physical storage space. The PS5 is unwieldy as heck. I don't know what they were thinking by giving it those wing-antenna things.

NEXT: Is The Xbox Series X Worth It?

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Hilton is a Writer with TheGamer, and self-proclaimed Zelda Historian. They’re passionate about a whole bunch of games, maybe too wide a list to mention them all, but has always wanted to be involved in them more. And writing about them seems like a pretty strong way to do that. They are also a digital photographer aficionado and waste most of their time taking silly in-game images.

source