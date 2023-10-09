Alexa vs. Google Home: which smart home platform is best? – Digital Trends

The first step toward building a smart home is deciding which smart home platform to use. Google Home and Amazon Alexa are two of the best on the market, offering support for hundreds of third-party devices, powerful automation options, and intuitive smartphone apps that drive all the action.
But which is the better smart home platform — Google Home or Amazon Alexa? Here’s a closer look at these two powerhouses to help you decide.
A smart home platform is simply an ecosystem that holds all your smart home devices and can issue commands to them. If you’re unfamiliar with the term “smart home platform,” don’t worry — the basics are easy to understand. For example, using your
Instead of controlling all these products with different applications, you can simply dive into your
Amazon and Google currently have some of the best hub devices on the market. These serve as the brains of the operation, as they’ll listen to your voice commands and dish out instructions to the rest of your connected smart home accordingly.
If you opt for Amazon
It’s a similar story for
Winner: Tie
With new products arriving regularly, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how many smart home devices work with
So if you’re looking for a smart home ecosystem that lets you use all of today’s cutting-edge gadgets, it’s hard to go wrong with either
It’s worth noting that both Blink and Ring fall under the Amazon umbrella, allowing them to integrate seamlessly with
Winner: Tie
Amazon and Google make it remarkably easy to use both Home and
Google tends to be able to take complex voice commands better than
Winner: Tie
At the end of the day, you simply cannot go wrong with either
However, if you’re interested in using Nest products or simply want a robust smart assistant that can easily take your commands,
The best way to pick between the two is to simply look at the available smart hubs. The Amazon Echo and Google Nest lineups are filled with great devices, and it’s worth perusing all available options before making a decision. These hubs will largely be the driving force behind your decision — and once you figure out which hub you prefer, you’ll know exactly which smart home ecosystem is best for your needs.
There’s always high demand for Keurig deals because of the convenience that you’ll enjoy from the brand’s coffee makers. If you want to buy one with a discount, you should check out the returning Prime Day deals with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, where the Keurig K-Mini is down to just $88 after a $12 discount on its original price of $100. You’re going to have to hurry in completing the purchase though, because there’s a chance that its price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.
Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
The Keurig K-Mini uses K-Cup pods to make beverages with cup sizes of 6 ounces to 12 ounces. The coffee maker only has a one-cup reservoir so you’ll have to refill with water after every brew, but the trade-off is that the Keurig K-Mini is very compact — at less than 5 inches wide, it’s not going to take up a lot of space on your kitchen counter or desk. If you want to move it to somewhere out of sight after each use, that will also be easy because of its built-in cord storage.
The Roomba Combo j7+ was the first robot vacuum from iRobot to incorporate a swinging mop arm into its design. This allowed it to mop and vacuum simultaneously, thanks to the ability to move its mop up when traveling on carpet. Now, iRobot has added the Roomba Combo j5+ to its lineup – and while it doesn’t use the same swinging arm technology, it’s still capable of mopping and vacuuming at the same time.
But is the newer iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ a better robot vacuum than the old Combo j7+? Here’s a closer look to help you determine which one is best for your floors.
Pricing and availability
Alexa-enabled devices give you an easy way to interact with the rest of your smart home. Security cameras, smart locks, video doorbells, and other gadgets can all be controlled using voice commands given through Alexa — but your device can be further augmented using skills.
Alexa skills are apps that can be downloaded to your device to give it additional functionality. Most of these are free, though a few do require payment. Alexa skills can do everything from giving you movie recommendations to launching an interactive gaming adventure, making them a powerful way to improve your smart speaker or smart display.
Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.
Alexa vs. Google Home: which smart home platform is best? – Digital Trends
The first step toward building a smart home is deciding which smart home platform to use. Google Home and Amazon Alexa are two of the best on the market, offering support for hundreds of third-party devices, powerful automation options, and intuitive smartphone apps that drive all the action.