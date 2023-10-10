Apple Watch Series 9 Announced – New Features and Highlights – The Wall Street Journal

LIVE COVERAGE | CONCLUDED
Last Updated:
Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT
27 days ago
By
Wilson Rothman
Apple Watch Series 9 (Apple)
The first new product of the Apple event was the expected refresh to the Apple Watch. New features and highlights include:
S9 chipset: “Most powerful yet”
Requests to Siri now processed on-device
Access Health data with Siri
Name Drop lets you share contact info with other Watch users
Ultra-Wideband chip helps find iPhone, other tricks
Double-tap to answer and end calls, and more functions
HomePod integration
Fast charging
New cycling features
