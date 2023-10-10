Apple Watch Series 9 Announced – New Features and Highlights – The Wall Street Journal

LIVE COVERAGE | CONCLUDED

Last Updated:

Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT

27 days ago

By

Wilson Rothman

Apple Watch Series 9 (Apple)

The first new product of the Apple event was the expected refresh to the Apple Watch. New features and highlights include:

S9 chipset: “Most powerful yet”

Requests to Siri now processed on-device

Access Health data with Siri

Name Drop lets you share contact info with other Watch users

Ultra-Wideband chip helps find iPhone, other tricks

Double-tap to answer and end calls, and more functions

HomePod integration

Fast charging

New cycling features

