The ETH Question: Why does the SEC avoid taking action against … – CryptoSlate

A web3 membership designed to empower you with cutting-edge insights and knowledge. Learn more ›

Welcome! 👋 You are connected to CryptoSlate Alpha. To manage your wallet connection, click the button below.

If you don’t have enough, buy ACS on the following exchanges:

Access Protocol is a web3 monetization paywall. When users stake ACS, they can access paywalled content. Learn more ›

Disclaimer: By choosing to lock your ACS tokens with CryptoSlate, you accept and recognize that you will be bound by the terms and conditions of your third-party digital wallet provider, as well as any applicable terms and conditions of the Access Foundation. CryptoSlate shall have no responsibility or liability with regard to the provision, access, use, locking, security, integrity, value, or legal status of your ACS Tokens or your digital wallet, including any losses associated with your ACS tokens. It is solely your responsibility to assume the risks associated with locking your ACS tokens with CryptoSlate. For more information, visit our terms page.

The global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $28.64 billion. The price of Bitcoin is $27,595.20 and BTC market dominance is 50.3%. The price of Ethereum is $1,579.33 and ETH market dominance is 17.7%. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Yield Farming, which gained 2%.

The chief securities regulator has spelled out a case for several tokens being labeled securities, but remains silent on where the industry frontrunner falls.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed suit against Binance today in a move that has rocked the cryptocurrency industry.

The complaint notably includes language in which the SEC clearly elucidates that it considers many of the tokens that traded on Binance to be unregistered securities and lays out its case against several it considers notable offenders. The SEC identifies these “crypto asset securities” as including (but not limited to) Solana, Cardano, Polygon, Filecoin, Cosmos, The Sandbox, Decentraland, Algorand, Axie Infinity, and Coti.

Today’s filing contains some of the SEC’s most explicit language to date in clarifying its judgment, but once again avoids taking on the big question: is Ethereum a security or not? If so, why is the SEC silent on it? And if not, what is it?

The SEC’s argument for designating these tokens as “crypto asset securities” is exhaustively outlined in Section VIII of the complaint (pages 85 through 123). Notable patterns emerge from the filing: the process of initial coin offerings (ICOs), vesting of tokens, allocations for the core team, and the promotion of profit generation through ownership of these tokens, are all repeated themes.

But Ethereum is not listed among these. Gensler has remained consistently vague on the question of whether Ethereum and its namesake coin count as securities. ETH is commonly held as an investment, suggesting it could be classified as a security, but it is also extensively used day-to-day as a medium of exchange across protocols, making its function more akin to cash or ACH settlement.

Gensler has previously suggested that “everything other than Bitcoin” in the crypto space could be seen as a security, but has notably refused to clearly state as much about Ethereum. When pressed to say the words, “I believe Ethereum is a security,” the Hon. Chair just will not do it. Gensler’s reluctance to classify Ether is curious when his SEC is so eager to claim as much for others. Why?

It might be a simple matter of intragovernmental contention. Ethereum could potentially fall under the purview of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regards Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether as commodities, not securities. Not only do the two categories differ wildly from one another, this overlap could create a regulatory tug-of-war that would Gensler’s public stance on Ethereum while trying to avoid the appearance of infighting within the federal government.

Another analysis from Protos, argues that Gensler’s evasion on the matter may be a consequence of the SEC’s earlier inaction following the infamous DAO hack, which saw the blockchain fork into Ethereum Classic and put the entire ecosystem at risk. However, at the time the SEC did nothing, and now Gensler finds himself in the unenviable position of making up for his predecessors’ oversights. Now that the Ethereum ecosystem has spent years recovering and building credibility, retroactively declaring it an unregistered security would have unforeseen, but no doubt disastrous, consequences for investors.

In other words, protecting investors in this case would mean protecting them from the protector.

However, perhaps another reason could lie beneath Gensler’s reluctance to clearly classify Ethereum: he may not know.

Cryptocurrencies and their underlying technologies are innovative and novel. They represent a fundamental shift in how we understand finance and asset ownership, and in the case of decentralized ecosystems like Ethereum, they introduce entirely new paradigms.

If this is true, it’s not unreasonable to suspect that most people—even those deeply involved in the space—may not fully understand the implications of these innovations just yet. Anything that is fundamentally new will resist categorization, and Ethereum does so—this lack of a concrete “concept” that both defines Ethereum but fits into previous understandings is the core problem around regulating it.

This regulatory ambiguity presents a complex challenge for Ethereum, but it does not lessen the urgency to address it. The advancement of the crypto industry hinges on obtaining clear legal definitions for Layer 1 (L1) tokens, such as Ethereum, that function simultaneously as mediums of daily exchange and investment vehicles within their respective ecosystems. The ambiguity in their status poses a significant hurdle, stalling progress and fostering uncertainty in a space that is ripe for growth and innovation.

The dichotomy of these tokens’ roles blurs the boundary between conventional asset classes, forcing us to confront inadequacies in existing legal structures. To propel the crypto industry forward, regulators must acknowledge and address this nuanced reality. Until a refined framework emerges that accurately captures the dual functionality of these L1 tokens, regulatory ambiguity will continue to shroud the industry, stifling its full potential and deterring mainstream adoption. This unique crypto space requires equally unique rules—ones that can encapsulate its dynamism and complexity.

The path towards comprehensive crypto regulation is obscured by two significant obstacles, which must be addressed urgently for the sector’s responsible advancement.

Firstly, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must establish a formal position on Ethereum. Given the SEC’s historical inaction in restraining Ethereum’s growth when opportunities were present, it has inadvertently fostered an environment where investors are left in regulatory limbo. The SEC, as the protector of investors, has a duty to provide some form of regulatory guidance—even if it proves to be temporary—to offer a foundational starting point and eliminate the current state of speculation. The lack of clear regulation is not merely an inconvenience; it is a failure to provide the necessary protections for participants in an increasingly significant market.

Secondly, authentic, open-ended discussions about the nature of digital assets are crucial. This implies engaging in conversations devoid of preconceived notions, biases, ideological posturing, or empty rhetoric. We often speak of making space to “have the conversation,” but acknowledging that conversation needs to take place and actually having one are two very different exercises indeed. Perhaps everyone in the industry—as well as those watching over it—would benefit from practicing the latter.

Jacob Oliver is a recovering academic and English teacher who went down the crypto rabbit hole in 2017 after recognizing the technology’s potential.

Zaeem, an editor fascinated by business, finance, DeFi, and cryptocurrencies, holds a business and finance degree. His 14-year career in financial journalism spans sectors like banking, finance, insurance, and tech.

CryptoSlate’s latest market report dives deep into the concept of ETFs to show why they’re so important for the crypto market.

Commitment to Transparency: The author of this article is invested and/or has an interest in one or more assets discussed in this post. CryptoSlate does not endorse any project or asset that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Please take that into consideration when evaluating the content within this article.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that enables the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps).

Bitcoin, a decentralized currency that defies the sway of central banks or administrators, transacts electronically, circumventing intermediaries via a peer-to-peer network.

Cosmos is a blockchain ecosystem where thousands of dApps interoperate to create the foundation for a new token economy.

Cardano is a decentralized public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.

Gary Gensler is an American government official and former investment banker who President Joseph R.

Changpeng Zhao is a Chinese-Canadian business executive, who is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, as of April 2018.

Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading more than 100 cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and Solana investment products dominates the $78 million inflows recorded for digital assets investment products last week.

The regulator stated that all financial firms serving UK customers must be authorized or registered with it.

The value of SBF’s $500 million investment in Anthropic could jump to more than $4 billion if the AI company secures new funding.

The move aims to bolster consumer protections in a market plagued by recent significant hacks on platforms like Axie Infinity, Crypto.com, and FTX.

The crypto-forward nation’s long-promised geothermal Bitcoin mining dream may finally become with Lava Pool, the nation’s first project to attempt it.

Customers in the U.K. can access permitted services through a new web page.

Tech giants may be forced to disclose when customers rent large amounts of power if the order materializes.

The SEC called filings related to various ETFs inadequate in June.

The move aims to bolster consumer protections in a market plagued by recent significant hacks on platforms like Axie Infinity, Crypto.com, and FTX.

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2023 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Disclaimers | Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source