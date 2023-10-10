Verizon's Black Friday Deals Start Early With a Free 5G Phone & Gift … – Verizon

No Updates

This season only Verizon gives you a free 5G phone plus, another great gift like a tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds, all on us.1

NEW YORK, N.Y. – At Verizon, you get the best gifts for you and your family, all on the network America relies on. But that’s just the beginning. Verizon is giving you even more this holiday season, like the brand new 5G phone you’ve been wanting, plus, another great gift like a tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds, all on us.1 Check back every day, for more awesome gifts, all season long—or sign up to receive deal alerts delivered to your inbox. These unbelievable Black Friday deals are limited time offers and available while supplies last, so hurry into one of our stores or visit us online.



This holiday, we’re upgrading our trade-in deal from impressive to jaw-dropping. In addition to getting up to $1,000 when you trade-in your old phone and sign up or upgrade to select 5G Unlimited plans, now, we’re throwing in free gifts including smartwatches, tablets, and earbuds. Service plan required for smartwatches and tablets. Tis the season to switch to Verizon. Get this offer while supplies last

The perfect choice for the ultimate host. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is a portable party speaker that features up to 100W of JBL Pro Sound, wireless microphone and syncing light show. This party speaker is not only fantastic for karaoke, the included carrying strap makes it perfect for taking the show on the road. Snag this deal November 17 in-store and November 20 online, while supplies last.

Gifts for gamers just got more exciting with the network America relies on and with our irresistible gaming deals happening throughout the month of November.

Get the Ultimate Mobile Gaming bundle for just $99.99. Only at Verizon, get the Backbone One Gaming Controller, Game Pass Ultimate for three months, and a $25 Xbox Gift Card. Don’t miss this deal when it starts on November 17.

Save $150 when you purchase Xbox All Access with the Xbox Series S console beginning November 17. Get hundreds of games, including day one releases, online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership with the included two-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.2

Get up to $100 off a Razer gaming bundle for Xbox. Starting November 21, choose from the Razer Kaira Pro wireless gaming headset with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired gaming pro controller or the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand.

Looking for a phenomenal stocking stuffer? We’ve discounted some of our most tantalizing tech accessories in these early Black Friday deals:

Check out these deals and more all season long, and if you can’t make it to your local Verizon retail store, get free two-day shipping on orders more than $49.3

Verizon is helping you deliver personalized gifts. Throughout the holiday season, local artists will be at select Verizon retail stores to customize the design of almost any accessory purchased in Verizon stores with striking hand painted designs.

From phone and earbud cases to WiFi Routers and hotspots – make it the perfect personalized gift. To learn more and see if an artist is available near you visit www.verizon.com/HolidayArt

At Verizon, fast and reliable internet is more affordable than you think with home internet bundles starting at just $25 per month for customers with Auto Pay and select 5G Unlimited plan.5 And now, for a limited time, get an incredible 10-year price guarantee when you switch. That’s right – get the same great price for the next 10 years, guaranteed.

Plus, we’re making it even easier to ditch your current provider and switch to Verizon Home Internet with deals to make your holiday unforgettable.

This deal starts November 17 when you switch to Fios and November 23 when you sign up for 5G Home Internet, check availability in your area. It’s the gift that keeps giving and giving. Ditch cable and switch to Verizon Home Internet.

1 Phone with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans. Service plan req'd for gift. 5G phone: Up to $999.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans req'd; or w/upgrade smartphone line on select 5G unlimited plans (excludes 5G Start plan). Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $249.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req'd. Less up to $249.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. Accessory discount w/phone, watch, or tablet purchase req'd; discount applied as a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks.) All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's are no longer met.

2 Limited time offer. New and current wireless customers save $100 with purchase of Xbox All Access-Xbox Series S console ($599.76 retail) with Affirm financing or at retail price, subject to eligibility check. 0% APR. New and current wireless customers save $150 with purchase of Xbox All Access-Xbox Series X console ($839.76 retail) with Affirm financing or at retail price, subject to eligibility check. 0% APR. Includes 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription; game catalog varies over time. Taxes & fees may apply. A down payment may be required. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Excludes authorized/national retailers.

3 Limited time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply. Free 2-Day shipping on orders $49+. Available for purchases placed on Verizon.com for delivery within the U.S. only, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

410-year price guarantee: Offer valid thru 1.4.23 for new Verizon Home Internet ("VHI") households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 180 days. Applies only to the then current base monthly rate exclusive of any other charges, such as equipment charges, discounts or promotions, including the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program.

5 Verizon Home Internet: For new 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios 300 Mbps plans start at $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Fios requires Mobile+Home Discount enrollment; $99 setup and other terms may apply. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req'd. $10/mo. more w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

6 Grubhub/DoorDash Gift Card: Offer ends 1.25.23. $200 Grubhub or DoorDash Gift card available with 5G Home Plus and Fios 1 (or 2) Gig customers. Must install and maintain home internet service and redeem offer w/in 60 days of installation date, or by no later than 4.25.23, whichever is first. We reserve the right to charge back the amount of the gift card if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Other gift card terms apply..

7Stream TV Soundbar: Offer valid thru 1.25.23. Must install eligible Verizon Home Internet service and redeem offer w/in 60 days of installation date, or by no later than 4.25.23, whichever is first. One Stream TV device per order, while supplies last. Discount will be reflected in cart. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the amount of the discount if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

8Amazon: The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) device is given away by Verizon and redeemed on amazon.com. This is a limited time offer. Offer expires at 11:59 pm EST on 11.28.22 or while supplies last. Shipping charges & taxes may apply to the full value of free promotional items redeemed on amazon.com. Offer may not be combined with other offers. If the promotional device is returned to Amazon, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to Amazon’s applicable refund policies. Amazon is not a sponsor of this promotion. Amazon, Echo, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon, Inc. or its affiliates. Must install & maintain eligible Fios services in good standing for 65 days & redeem w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 4.28.23, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the promotional Amazon device(s) if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate these terms, the offer will be invalid. Verizon Gift Card: Must install and maintain eligible Fios services in good standing for 65 days and register for the Gift Card w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 4.28.23, whichever is first. Gift Card emailed within 48 hours of registration. We reserve the right to charge back the amount of the Gift Card if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Other Gift Card terms and conditions apply. Offer ends 11.28.22.

