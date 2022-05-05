Sacha Baron Cohen reportedly in talks to appear in Apple TV+ thriller – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Sacha Baron Cohen is the latest big name said to be attached to forthcoming Apple TV+ thriller “Disclaimer.”

Baron Cohen’s potential involvement was revealed in a report by Deadline late on Wednesday, coming on the heels of two Oscar nominations. Terms of any deal are not yet known, and it is unclear if he will accept the terms.

“Disclaimer,” a new thriller series from Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron that’s set to star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Based on the Renee Knight novel of the same name, “Disclaimer” follows Catherine Ravenscroft, played by Blanchett. Ravenscroft is a “a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.”

“When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past,” Apple wrote of the series. “A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.”

The series will be the first in a group of projects included in a multi-year deal between Apple and Cuaron. “Disclaimer” also marks the first time that Cuaron has written and directed all episodes for an original series.

“Disclaimer” will be produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel will serve as directors of photography, while Cuaron will executive produce alongside Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, Dawn Olmstead, and Steve Golin. Blanchett will also executive produce, while Renee Knight will serve as co-executive producer.

It’s not yet known when the series will debut.

I won’t watch either of his movies because he wears that stupid crotch holder. I hope he avoids that apparel.

I can’t picture him being serious and play thriller after watching Borat movies.

ravnorodom said: I can’t picture him being serious and play thriller after watching Borat movies. Watch him in The Spy or the Trial of the Chicago 7. You’ll see he’s much more than Ali G, Borat or Bruno.

Watch him in The Spy or the Trial of the Chicago 7. You’ll see he’s much more than Ali G, Borat or Bruno.

His performance as Abbie Hoffman in the movie TOTC7 was genius. It will dispel any notion of him not being a serious actor.

