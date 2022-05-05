Tesla to increase maximum Autopilot speed beyond 80 mph – Not a Tesla App

Technology
In 2021 Tesla started transitioning its vehicles to Tesla Vision, a camera-based Autopilot system. This meant Teslas would no longer be equipped with radar and instead would rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full Self-Driving, and certain active safety features.
Unfortunately, this also meant that the Autosteer function would be limited to a maximum speed of 75 mph and a longer minimum following distance.
After launching with a maximum speed of 75 mph and a follow distance as low as three vehicle lengths, Tesla increased the maximum speed to 80 mph just two months later. The follow distance was also lowered to two vehicle lengths in the same update.
The same update (2021.4.18.11)also re-introduced features that were previously not available on vision-based cars, such as Smart Summon and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance.
Radar-equipped vehicles that are not on the FSD Beta software still have the radar sensor activated and Autopilot can be used at speeds of up to 90 MPH.
However, Tesla may soon be increasing the maximum speed for vision-based cars according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla owner @BLKMDL3 asked Musk if Tesla would increase the Autopilot limit from 80 to 85 or 90 on vision cars, to which the CEO responded, ‘Coming soon’.
This increase in top speed should allow pure vision Autopilot to provide a more natural driving experience to its users, particularly in some freeways across North America where the speed limit is 80 or 85 mph, such as Texas State Highway 130.
The follow distance on Tesla Vision vehicles is still limited when compared to radar-equipped cars. There’s no word whether the follow distance will also be lowered in this update. The follow distance on vision cars can be set as low as two vehicle lengths today, while radar vehicles can be set to one.
Tesla’s choice to remove radar from its Autopilot sensors was a contentious decision that drew criticism from even its most fervent supporters. However, data suggests that pure vision Autopilot is operating equally as well, if not slightly better, than its radar and camera-based predecessor.
We should note that just like many other features that the CEO has touted in the past as “coming soon”, we don’t have a clear timeline for the deployment of this update. We could see it in as little as a few weeks, but it can also take several months or longer before it’s included in an update.
However, it is welcomed news that demonstrates the company’s increased confidence in its Tesla Vision system.
Coming soon
When the new Model S was shown off back in 2021 it was said to come with a tiltable 17″ center screen.
Although the initial plan was to offer a tilt-able display, the displays in the new Model S and Model X have remained fixed until now.
There’s currently no way to tilt the display, manually or automatically. However, it looks like Tesla is now testing an update that activates the servos that tilt the large center display.
However, not all vehicles are equipped with the motor to move the display. Tesla has only recently started to include all the hardware required. It’s not clear whether Tesla will provide a retrofit for older vehicles. For vehicles that have the required hardware, an upcoming update should enable it to be controlled through the UI.
Twitter user @TeslaFrunk has just published a video showing the displaying tilting from left, to center and then to the right.
It looks like the display swivel will be done by the push of a new button added to the Controls menu.
The new button appears to be called “Display” and it replaces the Glovebox button. Upon pressing the button, you’re presented with three options, left, center or right.
Tapping on the desired direction will cause the display to slowly move to the desired position. This doesn’t appear like something you’d change just to use the screen for a moment, but instead more of a personal preference.
The glovebox button appears to have moved to the bottom right corner where Neutral used to be, and Neutral has been moved to the bottom of the Auto Shift column that allows you to shift your vehicle into Drive, Reverse or Park.
There’s no word on what software version this vehicle is running, but it’s likely an early access build or internal only software.
Tesla finally added screen swivel to the refreshed model s pic.twitter.com/JeldBrRTXw
Some drivers like to have the display in the center, giving equal access to the driver and passenger, while others would prefer for it to face the driver.
This is a welcomed option that gives owners more flexability in how to use their cars.
It’d be nice if Tesla also offered an option to automatically tilt the display toward the driver if there was only one person in the vehicle or keep it in the center if there is someone in the passenger’s seat.
Software update 2022.16 is just around the corner. Will this be included in it? We should find out soon.
Tesla hacker and Twitter user @greentheonly has speculated that it won’t be possible to retrofit current MCU 2 (Media Control Unit) Teslas employing Intel chips with the new and improved Ryzen-based processor that is used in MCU 3.
In an up-close inspection of a new Model Y’s internals Green stated that “retrofit for intel cars definitely looks impossible – totally different power and other harness and thickness of the unit.”
The news hasn’t been confirmed nor denied by Tesla or its CEO, Elon Musk, but if proven to be accurate it would most certainly disappoint a great number of MCU2 vehicles owners, who were expecting to be offered the possibility of an upgrade, in the same way current MCU1 owners are able to upgrade their chips for a $2,000 (plus tax) fee.
MCU (Media Control Unit) is the computer controlling Tesla’s touchscreen, processors, RAM (short term memory), non-volatile memory (long-term memory), the audio subsystem, 5 amplifiers, WiFi, Cellular, Bluetooth, GPS, the Ethernet bridge, multiple CAN bus communications, the LIN bus, USB ports and many more.
It handles every software operation, excluding Full Self-Driving/Autopilot, which are unaffected by which MCU version a Tesla is equipped with. All Tesla’s built after November 2016 are capable of Full Self-Driving.
MCU2 came out in the spring of 2018 (fall of 2017 for Model 3) as an upgrade to the NVIDIA’s Tegra 3 processor found in MCU1. All cars delivered after that point benefited from the improved responsiveness and extra features that came with the Intel’s Atom E8000 Series CPU.
From a technical standpoint, the two chips possessed entirely different architectures. The release of software update V10 highlighted the differences, as MCU1 owners were excluded from both Tesla Theater and Tesla Arcade. Effectively, MCU1 doesn’t support Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or any other streaming services that may be added in the future. It also doesn’t support any of the games Tesla added. Additionally, the web browser on MCU2 is much quicker and more capable as it’s built on Google’s Chromium platform.
In summer of 2021 Tesla released the redesigned Model S with a more powerful infotainment processor MCU. At the time no one was sure whether this was Tesla’s next generation MCU or whether it would trickle down to other models.
Then in late 2021 the first news of a new Tesla MCU chip generation started to flood the web, with reports coming from China of a new AMD Ryzen-based computer being present in newly delivered Model Y’s.
The new MCU is faster and brings noticeable improvements in responsiveness in the web browser, as well as while using video streaming services, such as Netflix and YouTube.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
