WWDC 2023: Apple might launch trade-in program for new Mac models including Mac Studio, M2 MacBook Air, and more | Mint – Mint

Apple is gearing up for WWDC 2023, scheduled to take place in a week, during which it is expected to announce several exciting releases, including iOS 17 and its innovative Reality Pro headset. In addition, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is making preparations for a significant behind-the-scenes modification, indicating its intention to introduce new Macs at the event next week.

9To5Mac reported that as per a recent tweet by Mark Gurman, Apple has plans to initiate a trade-in program for a range of new Mac models beginning on June 5, coinciding with the date of the WWDC keynote. On that day, Apple will update its trade-in website to include the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro as eligible devices for trade-ins.

As a result, individuals who own the mentioned Mac models will have the opportunity to trade in their current devices and receive credit that can be applied towards the purchase of a new Mac. For instance, users of the M2 MacBook Air (13-inch) will have the option to trade in their existing machine to obtain credit towards the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, which Apple is anticipated to unveil during WWDC. Similarly, this opportunity applies to users of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Reportedly, Parker Ortolani highlighted on Twitter that Apple has previously accepted trade-ins for certain products, even in cases where there is no immediate successor model available. To illustrate this point, it is possible to trade in a sixth-generation iPad mini, despite the absence of a seventh-generation iPad mini in the market.

The report adds that it is likely a similar scenario might apply to the Mac Studio. It is not anticipated that Apple will introduce a new Mac Studio during this year’s WWDC. However, since the Mac Studio utilizes the previous-generation M1 chips from Apple, customers will have the opportunity to trade in their Mac Studio for credit towards an M2-powered device, such as a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro or Mac mini.



