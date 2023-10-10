5 things you didn’t know you can do on an Android – Fox News

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Get the most use out of your smartphone.
If you own an Android, you already know that there are tons of tricks you can do within your smartphone that can make using it much easier. However, there may be some hidden ones that you’re unaware of, and we’ve got 5 great tips for you to start using with your Android right now.
If you don’t already use GBoard, you should really consider it because it’s a great way to get the best use out of your Android keyboard. The Board allows you to use one-handed mode, which makes reaching everything on your keyboard a lot easier, especially if you only have one free hand to type with. To activate one-handed typing on your Gboard keyboard:
Tap One-handed (Kurt Knutsson)
Click on the carrot to select which side you want your keyboard depending on if you’re right or left-handed (Kurt Knutsson)
Tap the four arrows pointing outward (shaped like a square) to bring the keyboard back to normal (Kurt Knutsson)
Androids have a quick and easy way for you to search for anything like setting options, contacts, messages, and more. Here’s how to access this.
You’ll see a search bar at the top where you can type in anything you want to search (Kurt Knutsson)
If you like searching through your files, you can use the search feature on your Android Gallery. You can search for terms like a specific month or a type of pet, or you can install Google Photos to install your photos and search for even more specific terms.
You can search for terms like a specific month or a type of pet, or you can install Google Photos to install your photos and search for even more specific terms. (Kurt Knutsson)
Setting up routines on your Android will help you keep track of all the things you have going on in your life. You can set up actions to happen based on time, place, WiFi connection, and more. Here’s how to set one up.
Tap the If tab and select a time for your routine (Kurt Knutsson)
Tap Done when finished (Kurt Knutsson)
If you don’t have a scanner at home, it’s not a problem as long as you have Google Drive. You can easily scan documents with the Google Drive app
Tap the + icon (Kurt Knutsson)
Select scan (Kurt Knutsson)
Center your document on the screen and capture it (Kurt Knutsson)
Adjust the crop around your scan using the crop icon (Kurt Knutsson)
So don’t wait any longer. Start implementing these tips today and discover even more ways to enhance your Android experience.
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends."
5 things you didn’t know you can do on an Android – Fox News
