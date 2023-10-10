Is AVAX price preparing for a 23% jump after reclaiming $20? – FXStreet

Aaryamann Shrivastava

AVAX price, unlike other altcoins, charted its own path over the last 24 hours, registering a steep incline. This rise in value highly benefitted the investors that had been holding onto the altcoin since the FTX-induced crash first occurred, as their losses were finally invalidated on Friday.

AVAX price shot up by more than 17% in the last 24 hours to breach the $20 mark and close at $21.18. However, after a minor decline, the cryptocurrency can be seen trading at $20.88 at the time of writing.

Going forward, if AVAX price intends to sustain this rise, the buyers might need to step up and replicate their behavior from the last few days. The altcoin is right at its immediate resistance at $21.47, and even a slight push will flip this resistance into a support floor.

From here on, Avalanche must breach the critical resistance at $22.95, this will allow for a further increase in price toward $25.94, marking a 23% rally.



AVAX/USD 1-day chart

But if the candles change their color to red to correct the spike from Friday, AVAX price could decline to tag $19.78. Maintaining this support is crucial for the altcoin, as losing it would push the price to $18.62.

Although, Avalanche will find an opportunity to bounce off the next critical support level at $17.11, losing which would invalidate the bullish thesis, bringing the altcoin to $15.96 and lower.

