Tons Of Star Wars Games And Movies Are On Sale At The Microsoft Store – GameSpot

Xbox games are on sale through May 4, and movies until May 9.
Microsoft is celebrating May the 4th–aka Star Wars Day–with sales on Star Wars Xbox games and movies.
First, from now through May 4, you can get up to 85% off select Star Wars games over at the Microsoft Store. Some noteworthy Xbox Series X|S discounts include the open-world action-adventure game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $24 (normally $60), and the starfighter combat sim Star Wars: Squadrons for $6 (normally $40). You can also grab classic Star Wars games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 such as Knights of the Old Republic, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Republic Commando for just $5 a pop–all of which are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, and in some cases with enhanced graphical quality and performance.
Then, from May 2 through May 9, digital UHD versions of all Star Wars movies will be just $8 each (normally $20) at the Microsoft Store. Until then, you can also grab multi-movie collections like the Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy bundle for just $38 (normally $50) or the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 9-Movie bundle for $97 (down from $135).
Check out some more deals from the sale listed below, or head over to Microsoft Store to see all the May the 4th Star Wars discounts currently available. And be sure to check out similar May the 4th sales happening at other retailers like Humble Bundle and GOG. And, if you’re looking for info on the latest Star Wars game, check out our review for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which just launched today for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
