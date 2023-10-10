New iOS 17 emoji that could come in 2024 – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
With World Emoji Day coming on Monday (July 17), Emojipedia has released sample designs of the new emoji that are up for approval this September. In all, Emoji version 15.1 includes 108 new characters when considering skin tone and gender variations.
The new emoji will eventually be available in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma are slated for a fall release, but it’s likely the new emoji will be added in early 2024—iOS 16.4 added more than 20 new emoji in March. Also, Apple creates its own emoji designs, so they will look different than the samples here.
Emojipedia
The majority of the new emoji are variations on six different directionality emoji with a total of 108 combinations: Person Walking, Person Running, Person Kneeling, Person with White Cane, Person in Manual Wheelchair, and Person in Motorized Wheelchair. The Unicode Emoji Subcommittee says this group of emoji would be “the first full-bodied people emojis to have an explicitly-stated direction from Unicode.” For example, nearly all of Apple’s existing emoji in this group are left-facing.
There are also several new emoji, including a lime, brown mushroom, and phoenix. Here’s a list of the new emoji, with links to their definitions in Emojipedia.
Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he’s worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.
