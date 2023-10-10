Microsoft Shadow Drops New Xbox Exclusive Game – Thurrott.com



Microsoft has just wrapped up its Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct showcase, and the live stream included a notable surprise: a brand new Xbox exclusive game that’s launching today on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass. Microsoft’s surprise game is named Hi-Fi Rush, and it’s developed by Tango Gameworks, the Japanese studio behind The Evil Within Series and Ghostwire Tokyo.

At first look, Hi-Fi Rush looks like an anime version of Capcom’s Devil May Cry games with a cyberpunk twist. Microsoft describes its new game as a “unique rhythm-action experience” where you need to time your combos with the game’s music.

“Everything in Hi-Fi Rush automatically syncs to the music, from swinging your trusty “axe” to dodging out of the way of an oversized metallic fist. The game isn’t locked to the music track, however – Hi-Fi Rush is rhythm-action with the emphasis on “action,” the Xbox team explained.



Hi-Fi Rush is the first new game from Tango Gameworks since Microsoft acquired its parent company ZeniMax Media back in March 2021. This is currently Microsoft’s only studio based in Japan, and you can tell from the game’s gameplay and artistic direction that Microsoft is trying to appeal to the Asian market. In addition to Xbox platforms, Hi-Fi Rush is also being released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC.

Microsoft also shared new trailers and release dates today for some of its upcoming Xbox Game Studio titles: The action-strategy game Minecraft Legends will be released on April 18 on Xbox, Game Pass, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Redfall, the vampire-themed shooter from Arkane Studios will be released on May 2 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, while The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will be launching in June. Last but not least, the new Forza Motorsport game got a new trailer but it still has a vague 2023 release date.

Microsoft is expected to hold another event for Bethesda’s Starfield, one of the most-anticipated games of the year. Today’s Developer_Direct showcase was a brand new event format from Microsoft, and you can watch the 40 minutes live stream on demand on YouTube.

Laurent is the Senior News Editor at Thurrott.com. He’s been writing about the tech industry for many years and his favorite topics to cover include Big Tech, media, and gaming.

