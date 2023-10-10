Galaxy S23 Ultra was world's best-selling high-end Android … – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

Samsung had announced that the Galaxy S23 sold much better than the Galaxy S22 series. It claimed that in some markets, sales were up to 70% higher during the first month compared to its previous-generation smartphone. Now, a new report from Canalys confirms that the Galaxy S23 series sold really well globally.

The report shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the world’s best-selling Android smartphone in Q1 2023. It was placed fifth on the list of the world’s best-selling high-end smartphones (priced at $500 or more). The iPhone 14 Pro Max was the world’s best-selling high-end phone, while the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, and the iPhone 13 ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively. The base Galaxy S23 ranked seventh, while the Galaxy S23+ ranked ninth.



The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the only foldable phone in the list, ranking tenth worldwide in terms of sales during Q1 2023. The Galaxy S22 ranked 12th, while the Galaxy S21 FE ranked 15th. Only one phone from Huawei and Xiaomi made it to the list. The Xiaomi 13 ranked 13th, while the Huawei Mate 50 ranked 14th.

The report also shows that people have been buying more high-end phones over the past few years. In 2019, 22% of all smartphones sold were priced at $500 or above, but in Q1 2023, that number increased to 31%. This is a good sign for Android smartphone makers like Samsung as they can get higher ASP (Average Selling Price) and profits.

