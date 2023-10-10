Bitcoin Price Prediction: How High Could BlackRock ETF Push BTC? – InvestorPlace

Louis Navellier’s A.I. Breakthrough Goes Live on Oct. 12

A must-see new A.I. system could triple your portfolio by predicting where any stock will be in 21 trading days, with 82% accuracy.

Could a new potential ETF propel the world's largest crypto higher?

Advertisement

The price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is coming back yet again. Accordingly, interest around Bitcoin price predictions is surging as the world’s largest crypto continues to trade around the critical $30,000 level.

Notably, last week, Bitcoin made a fresh one-year high, suggesting that bullish momentum for BTC is in full swing. One of the key drivers behind this positive enthusiasm appears to be continued excitement around BlackRock’s (NYSE: BLK ) announced plans to create a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

This ETF, which is expected to be called the iShares Bitcoin Trust, would utilize Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) custodial services. It’s expected that this fund will cater to both retail and institutional investors, driving interest around the potential for additional upside in BTC as more funds flow into this alternative asset class.

Lately, fund outflows from Bitcoin-related products have slowed, although the trend does remain bearish in this regard. However, given BlackRock’s status as a leading provider of products that institutional investors search for, perhaps inflows could be on the horizon. At least, that appears to be what investors are betting on right now.

With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see this cryptocurrency headed from here.

For context, BTC currently trades at about $30,090 per coin at the time of this writing.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/06/bitcoin-price-prediction-how-high-could-blackrock-etf-push-btc/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Stocks to Sell

Stocks to Sell

Stocks to Sell

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

Your Email

source