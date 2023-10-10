2023.32.4 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

You can now choose Hebrew as your touchscreen language.

To change the language, shift into Park, and go to Controls > Display > Touchscreen Language.

– Improved short-deadline lane changes, to avoid going off-route, through better modeling of target lane vehicles to improve gap selection assertiveness.

– Improved offset consistency when controlling for static obstacles. Also improved smoothness when changing offset direction by adjusting speed more comfortably.

– Improved handling of oncoming cars on narrow unmarked roads by improving prediction of oncoming car’s trajectory and leaving enough room for them to pass before re-centering.

– Improved Occupancy Flow prediction from the Occupancy Network for arbitrary moving obstacles by 8%.

– Expanded usage of the new object ground truth autolabeler for the NonVRU detection model, improving distant vehicle recall and geometry precision for semi-trucks, trailers, and exotic vehicles.

– Improved VRU control by expanding planning scope to control gently for low-confidence detections that may interfere with ego’s path.

– Improved handling for VRUs near crosswalks by predicting their future intent more accurately. This was done by leveraging more kinematic data to improve association between crosswalks and VRUs.

– Improved ego’s behavior near VRUs by tuning their assumed kinematic properties and utilizing available semantic information to classify more accurately their probability of intersecting ego’s path.

– Improved Automatic Emergency Braking recall in response to cut-in vehicles and vehicles behind ego while reversing.

Autopilot visualizations (non-FSD) now include some features that were previously only available on FSD Beta.

Improvements include dynamic vehicle sizing and open door visualizations. The vehicle will now determine the width, height and length of each vehicle in its surroundings and size the 3D model appropriately in the visualization. Open doors will also be displayed in gray or orange, depending on whether they’re in the vehicle’s path.

The reverse camera view has been improved by cropping parts of the video to minimize distractions. The top portion of the video feed no longer shows the vehicle trunk and the bumper is now hardly visible along the bottom of the reverse camera.

Service Mode specific release notes have been added with this update. When entering Service Mode, you can now tap on ‘Release Notes’ near the top of the screen to view any improvements to Service Mode in this vehicle update.

Each new feature is listed with a description and which vehicles it applies to. You can also tap the Service Mode section name in blue to jump directly to that area in Service Mode.

Video post-processing has been improved by providing white and color balance to the vehicle’s camera feeds.

This results in more natural-looking videos when using the vehicle’s cameras on screen and when utilizing Sentry Mode or the Dashcam.

The clarity of the videos is also notably improved in this update, resulting in clearer video when using the vehicle’s reverse or repeater cameras.

Tesla’s Service Mode now lets you view the status of the vehicle’s Electronic Control Unit (ECU). Under Infotainment > ECU Update Status, you can now view the status of a variety of sensors and vehicle sub-systems.

Service Mode is a special vehicle mode that’s typically reserved for service technicians, although it can be accessed by anyone. It is used to view information and test various aspects of a vehicle.

Tesla has updated the volume indicator on the instrument cluster to be vertical instead of horizontal.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Safety & Security > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen.

You can enable Full Self-Driving (Beta) by tapping ‘Control’ > ‘Autopilot’ > ‘Full Self-Driving (Beta)’ and following the instructions.

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Your vehicle is running on Tesla Vision! Note that Tesla Vision also includes some temporary limitations, follow distance is limited to 2-7 and Autopilot top speed is 85 mph.

– Introduced Automatic Emergency Braking on general obstacles detected by Occupancy Network.

To view an expanded driving visualization when in drive with Full Self-Driving enabled, drag the light gray visualization bar to the right.

For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’. A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed.

The FSD Beta feature can only be removed per this suspension method and it will be unavailable for approximately one week.

Enable or disable data sharing and learn more about how Tesla uses anonymous data to improve existing safety and convenience features and create new ones.

Go to Controls > Software > Data Sharing. For more information on how we protect your data, go to www.tesla.com/privacy.

With Track Mode, you can now:

– Reach a top speed of 200 mph when the optional Track Pack is installed.

– Monitor vehicle health at a glance with updated visuals on the instrument panel and touchscreen.

– Extract maximum track performance using adaptive suspension, torque vectoring and traction control systems, which have been updated to improve consistency and driver confidence.

Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more details.

Control your phone calls from the steering wheel. Use the left scroll button to answer or decline incoming calls. While you’re on a call, use it to mute/ unmute yourself or hang up.

Drag your blind spot camera to another location on your touchscreen. After you move the camera window, it will appear in that same position whenever your turn signal is on.

Go to Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Blind Spot Camera.

Do more with the left scroll button on the steering wheel. You can adjust settings like brightness and acceleration mode, or perform actions like toggle the camera, raise suspension, open the glovebox, or save Dashcam footage.

Long press the left scroll button to bring up a list of functions and scroll through the list. To choose which function comes up by default, go to Controls > Display > Scroll Wheel Function.

Choose Standard or Large text size for the touchscreen.

Go to Control > Display > Text Size

Navigation now shows if your destination is closing soon or may be closed by the time you arrive.

Go to Controls > Service to see how many miles it’s been since your last tire service.

When you get your tires rotated, replaced, or swapped, tap ‘Reset’.

You can also go to Controls > Service > Wheel and Tire > Tire to input your tire configuration. This tells your car to reset the learned tire settings to improve your driving experience.

Go to Controls > Service to see how many miles it’s been since your last tire service.

When you get your tires rotated, replaced, or swapped, tap ‘Reset’ to reset the counter.

Play your Spotify music, playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks with a more familiar look and feel.

Go to App Launcher > Spotify. Requires Premium Connectivity.

Use Bluetooth controllers to play games in Arcade.

To pair a controller, open the Bluetooth panel and follow the instructions.

This feature works best with PS5 controllers. Refer to the Owner’s Manual for more information.

Set your touchscreen to automatically adjust to warmer colors at night.

Go to Controls > Display > Reduce Blue Light.

Your lights turn on automatically when windshield wipers are activated and headlights are set to Auto in Controls > Lights > Headlights.

Do more with the left scroll button on the steering wheel. You can adjust settings like brightness and Acceleration Mode, or perform actions like toggling the Camera App, opening the glovebox, and saving Dashcam footage.

Long press the left scroll button to bring up a list of functions and scroll through the list. To choose which function comes up by default, go to Controls > Display > Scroll Wheel Function.

Charge your Tesla with solar energy if you have a Powerwall. You can choose how much charging comes from solar versus other sources.

To set it up, open the Tesla app for your vehicle, tap the “Charge on Solar” message, and follow the instructions. Requires Powerwall v23.12.10 and Tesla app v4.22.5.

Use the ‘Search’ function for quicker access to controls and settings.

Go to Controls > Search and enter a search term. Make changes directly from the result or tap the link to jump to that panel in Controls.

You can now see multiple cameras at once when checking your vehicle’s surroundings.

To start using this feature, go to your vehicle settings in Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App.

This feature requires Mobile App v4.22.5 and Premium Connectivity.

Defend yourself against an onslaught of night creatures to survive until dawn.

To play, shift to Park (P) and go to the App Launcher > Arcade > Vampire Survivors.

A chime now sounds when you shift gears. To toggle gear chimes, go to Controls > Safety > Gear Chimes.

Adjust the passenger seat from the rear touchscreen to make it easier to enter or exit the rear seat. To access the passenger seat controls, tap the seat icon on the rear touchscreen. Hold one of the arrows to move the passenger seat forward or backward.

The controls are available only when the vehicle is not moving. To access the same controls from the front touchscreen, tap the App Launcher and go to the rear screen remote control app.

See photos and reviews when you select a point of interest or Supercharger location.

British English is now available as a voice recognition language.

To update your voice recognition language, go to Controls > Display > Voice Recognition Language and choose an option from the list.

Learn basics like creating Driver Profiles, using Phone Key and regenerative braking from the ‘Get to Know Your Tesla’ educational experience within the new ‘Manual’ app. Each topic includes a visual and, if applicable, a link to the relevant feature.

The ‘Manual’ app also provides easy access to resources for learning much more about your Tesla, such as the on-screen Owner’s Manual and online tutorial videos. Go to App Launcher > Manual.

Recents & Favorites are now in separate tabs in the Media Player.

The sliders to adjust volume, temperature, and charge limit are more precise

Sentry Mode records if someone tries to open a door or trunk when the vehicle is locked.

Access the Owner’s Manual and Release Notes more quickly with the new Manual app. Read up on everything from regenerative braking to phone key or maximizing range.

Automatic Navigation shows more details about your destination.

Swiss French keyboard is available.

Availability varies by model and location.

Windshield wiper controls have now been added to the list of options that you can control in Scroll Wheel Function.

The steering wheel customization feature lets you control a variety of vehicle settings directly from the steering wheel. You simply long press the left scroll wheel and you can scroll through various settings and options such as HVAC fan speed, rear camera and more.

You can customize the list of options shown, or add the windshield wiper functionality to the list by navigating to Controls > Display > Scroll Wheel Function.

If you use your phone as a key for your Tesla, the device name that shows up in Bluetooth settings now has a more intuitive name.

The device name used to be a string of 18 characters without the word Tesla anywhere in the name, leaving some users wondering what the mystery may be.

As of this update, the vehicle key will now be displayed as “Tesla” followed by the last six characters of the vehicle’s VIN.

In some regions, Tesla is now displaying an updated Data Sharing policy. The new policy allows you to enable or disable several additional options for data sharing. Enabling some or all of these options allows Tesla to collect additional data from your vehicle to improve Autopilot and other features.

Tesla makes it clear that they do not sell your data, that the data is anonymized, and that it’s only used to improve their products. The one exception that Tesla mentions is if there is a ‘safety critical’ event, which may cause camera data to be linked to your vehicle.

You can allow Tesla to collect data for Autopilot, additional start and end drive data, which includes Summon and Park Assist, data when your vehicle is parked, and cabin camera analytics.

You can now set your vehicle’s name through the Tesla app. To set your vehicle’s name, simply tap the current name of your Tesla at the top of the app. You can then rename your vehicle and press ‘OK.’

Photo by Twitter/Walgermo

When searching for a destination in the vehicle’s navigation system, the search results will now display which destinations are open and which are closed.

Photo by Garth Schanock

You can now enable the ‘PIN to Drive’ feature directly from the Tesla app. Simply navigate to Security & Drivers, toggle it on and set your PIN.

Having the ability to enable PIN to Drive in the app is useful for owners who may normally not use it, but may want to remotely enable the feature if they lose their key fob or phone.

This feature requires app update 4.21.5 or higher.

The vehicle visualization that appears while your vehicle is parked and contains labels to lock/unlock your car, as well as open your trunk/frunk can now be rotated to view the vehicle from different angles.

You can now preview more than just the cabin camera in your Tesla. By navigating to Controls > Service, you can now preview all nine (eight on hardware 4.0) of Tesla’s cameras. This includes being able to view all the front-facing cameras and B-pillar cameras for the first time.

You can change cameras by tapping the name of the camera at the top of the live video.

Note: These camera views are only here to give customers a better understanding of what their vehicle can see and to confirm that the cameras are working correctly. There is no additional functionality gained from this feature, at this time.

The font for the speedometer has been made bolder to be easier to see.

Photo: KyleCoolky

When searching for destinations in your vehicle’s navigation system, each destination will now display the distance in miles/km from your current location.

In addition, the map pin now looks more like a button, which brings up the destination information on the map, instead of navigating to it.

The ‘Current Trip’ odometer metrics have been updated with this update. Instead of displaying kWh, the Current Trip odometer will now display the number of minutes elapsed since the vehicle was put into drive.

The other odometers, such as ‘Since Last Charge’, ‘Trip A’ and ‘Trip B’ still display kWh.

The app launcher at the bottom of the screen will now only display the driver’s climate setting if there is no one sitting in the passenger seat.

If someone sits in the passenger seat, the passenger temperature setting will automatically appear.

While the functionality hasn’t changed, your car will now display a plus sign (+) next to music controls to favorite a song. The plus sign replaces the heart icon in the music player.

Photo: StianWalgermo

When you have your climate system set to ‘Auto,’ the HVAC fan speed may be lowered automatically to reduce cabin noise while you’re on a phone call.

You can now adjust the windshield wiper speed by using the scroll wheel on the steering wheel. First, press the button at the end of the left stalk to activate the windshield wipers and have the controls appear on the screen.

You can then tilt the left scroll wheel left/right to cycle through the various speeds of the windshield wipers.

Photo: LexBarker

You now have more control over your air suspension. In the suspension menu, you now have toggles for enabling or disabling a vehicle’s height or speed at a specific location.

The ride height is now also expressed in inches in the U.S.

Photo: LuizFl

Tesla Theater now features square, app-like icons, instead of larger, horizontal logos.

Photo: StianWalgermo

All available options will now be displayed when you open the app drawer. Previously, options such as Frost Defrost and Wipers only showed up when you were customizing the launcher.

There is now a Customize button at the top of the app drawer as well.

Several new diagnostic screens have been added to service mode. They include the ability to test your steering wheel stalks, scroll wheels, horn and parking brake. You can now view the status and details of your airbags, low-voltage battery and the pitch of your vehicle’s cameras.

Service Mode is a mode that’s typically reserved for service technicians, although it can be accessed by anyone. It is used to view information and test various aspects of a vehicle.

Tesla will now display a “NEW” badge next to new features or options. This makes new features more noticeable when scrolling through menus.

When charging your vehicle at a Tesla Supercharger, your vehicle will now display more details about the Supercharging session.

On the Charging screen (Controls > Charging), your Tesla will now display the price per kWh you’re being charged, as well as the total energy charged.

This is in addition to the Supercharger location and the total cost for the Supercharger session, both of which were added in prior updates.

Photo by Zer

The charging menu in the car has been updated to remove the car visualization and make the charging slider larger.

Photo: Drill on TFF Forum

If you have Automatic Navigation enabled in your Tesla, you’ll now be presented with your suggested destination when you enter your vehicle.

The popup on the screen will display your destination, your ETA, battery upon arrival, as well as a photo of your destination if available.

You can begin driving to automatically start the route, or you can cancel the suggested destination.

Note: You can turn on Automatic Navigation by going to Controls > Navigation and enabling Automatic Navigation.

Similar to the “New” badges that Tesla added in update 2023.12 that signify which features are new in menus, Tesla will now display a blue dot underneath each app that is new or has been updated.

The recommended daily charge level has been updated for some vehicles. Depending on your vehicle, the types of batteries it uses and where it was manufactured, Tesla may have lowered the recommended daily charge limit.

Software Release Notes are now part of the Manual App, which already houses the owner’s manual and tutorials. The app’s icon has also been updated slightly.

You can tab between the three sections of the app by tapping on the names near the top.

The Release Notes’ left column has been simplified and now only lists the name of the new feature, instead of the category such as “Climate Control Improvements.”

This release updates FSD Beta to v11.4.4, up from Beta v11.3.6.

source