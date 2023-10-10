Starfield is a success. What does that mean for the future of Xbox? – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Starfield was one of the most vital video game launches ever.

The last couple of years have been full of whiplash for Xbox fans, full of high highs and low lows. After a solid fall 2021 game lineup, 2022 was comparatively barren for first-party Xbox games. Microsoft then started the year on a strong note with Hi-Fi Rush’s surprise launch before crashing and burning with the disastrous release of Redfall, the first heavily marketed AAA game coming out from Bethesda after it was acquired by Microsoft. Starfield, a game that many were uneasy about due to its scope, would inadvertently become a make-or-break moment for Microsoft.

In May, I wrote that Starfield was “the most pivotal game for the future of the Xbox brand since Halo: Combat Evolved” because of what I thought was at stake if it failed. Well, Starfield just launched, and … it’s a hit. It’s not the genre-defining, industry-changing mega-RPG that some fans were lauding it as prerelease. However, it’s still an enjoyable sci-fi adventure that’s receiving positive attention despite some drawbacks. And it’s already earned over 1 million concurrent players across all platforms. Digital Trends gave it a three-and-a-half star review, writing, “though it can’t nearly deliver on Bethesda’s intergalactic ambitions, Starfield is an impressive space RPG filled with impactful decisions.” On Steam, over 24,000 reviews are averaging a ‘Very Positive” consensus.

While not a total stunner, Starfield hasn’t derailed Xbox or caused the public to lose faith in its first-party games; in fact, it has renewed some confidence. Reassessing Xbox’s future post-Starfield, it’s clear that it’s still reliant on something it has struggled with this entire console generation: consistency.

Despite the success of Xbox Game Pass and some excellent first-party games like Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush, Microsoft has struggled to establish consistency across messaging, game launch cadence, and quality. That has hurt it this console generation, where it has felt like Xbox has promised more than it’s delivered despite several game company acquisitions and exciting announcements. It doesn’t help that Sony and Nintendo have been at the top of their game in regard to those things in recent years.

That’s ultimately what put so much pressure on Redfall and Starfield. They needed to pay off an expensive Bethesda acquisition and usher in a steady stream of new Xbox games. Perhaps that’s why the poor quality of Redfall felt like such a slap in the face for Xbox fans. What should’ve cemented a consistent Xbox first-party output instead highlighted all of its problems. This made Xbox’s situation heading into Starfield’s launch feel dire, even more so than it actually was in reality for a branch of a megacorporation like Microsoft.

But now Starfield is here and people like it, even if it has some evident flaws. Starfield was neither the Redfall-level critical flop that would kill Xbox nor the 11/10 game some people expected. It’s just an entertaining RPG that Xbox players can lose themselves in and feel a little bit of console pride over. The vibes across the Xbox community are mostly positive right now, and Microsoft needs to maintain that feeling.

The weak first-party 2022 lineup and the rough state of Redfall left us wondering if the only thing Xbox was consistent at was disappointment, but Starfield and other recent efforts from Microsoft-owned studios indicate that this is not the case. Since Redfall, we’ve got a big Monkey Island-themed update for Sea of Thieves, an excellent remaster of Quake II, a solid Xbox Series X/S port of Age of Empires IV, and Starfield to show that Xbox’s studios are back on track. It’s up to the Xbox team to keep up that momentum after Forza Motorsport launches and the Activision Blizzard acquisition finally concludes this October.

Its 2024 game lineup looks healthy following an excellent Xbox Games Showcase in June, thanks to games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Beyond that, there are games like South of Midnight, Clockwork Revolution, Fable, State of Decay 3, and The Outer Worlds 2, plus expansions for Starfield and other projects. If the Xbox game release cadence gets steady once again and all of the titles are at the quality level of, if not better than, Starfield, then things are looking up for Microsoft.

The peaks and valleys of Microsoft’s gaming efforts have been a wild roller-coaster ride for years, and it’s clear that Xbox is back on the upswing after Starfield. All the pieces are here for Microsoft to take the positive notes from this vital Starfield launch and its future game lineup and start delivering quality games on a more consistent basis. There won’t be another single game that makes or breaks Xbox over the next several years; it will come down to whether or not Xbox can capitalize on what it now has following the successful launch of Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios just released the first update for its sci-fi issue Starfield. It’s a smaller hotfix-level patch mainly focused on improving the game’s stability and fixing some quest-blocking bugs. A message from the developer also confirmed that a lot of major features that are in the works for future patches, including Nvidia DLSS support on PC.

The list of patch notes for Starfield update version 1.7.29 explains that it made “various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve frame rate,” including one related to installations on Xbox Series X/S. Also, quest-blocking issues in All The Money Can Buy, Into the Unknown, and Shadows of Neon are now all fixed. While that list isn’t long, a blog post and tweet from Bethesda explains that it’s just the start of “a regular interval of updates that have top community-requested features.”

With Starfield, Xbox’s grip on Western RPGs has only just begun. Games like Avowed and Clockwork Revolution are courting the markets for fantasy and steampunk RPGs, but another first-party sci-fi RPG is on the horizon: The Outer Worlds 2.

Obsidian Entertainment’s smaller-scale sci-fi RPG made quite the splash when it was released in 2019, thanks to its excellent writing and the developer’s uncompromised faith in the game’s vision. Xbox Game Studios announced this follow-up in 2021 with a reveal trailer poking fun at sci-fi and game reveal tropes. We don’t know much about this upcoming game as Microsoft and Obsidian’s more immediate focus is on Avowed, but the game’s existence has come back to my attention following the release of Starfield.

Though Bethesda Game Studio is a celebrated developer, there are some fair critiques that one could raise against most of its games. Combat isn’t always a high point, main questlines can feel lacking, and bugs can unarguably ruin the entire experience. However, if there is one thing that most people could agree on, it’s that the team creates some of the most compelling digital worlds out there that are rewarding to explore. From the burned-out capital in Fallout 3 to the snowy mountains and deep forests of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda has proven a reliable studio in providing unique worlds players love getting lost in.

Starfield had the potential to do that multiple times over with the limitless potential of space exploration. With over a 1,000 planets to explore, it seemed like there would be plenty of room for Bethesda to do what it does best at scale. Despite that, Starfield at times feels like the most linear game the company has made in decades — an unexpected side effect of a key change to how traversal works.

The final frontier

I’m not going to sit here and claim that I, or anyone else, actually walked across all of Skyrim or any Fallout location. Fast travel is a necessity in these games if you want to finish them within your lifetime. However, you did have to do the work of getting to all the landmarks yourself first before you could skip the hike.

