Apple event 2023 tomorrow: iPhone 15, Watch Series 9 launch and more – Times of India

Sep 11, 2023

Like they’ve done before, Apple will release four new iPhones: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even though there were rumours of an “Ultra” version, it seems Apple will keep using the “Pro Max” name for its top-tier model.

Expect to see upgrades in materials, with the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus sporting aluminium sides and glass backs, while the high-end models will feature sleek Titanium frames.

Following last year’s substantial camera upgrades, the iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature the impressive Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera on the base models, promising even more remarkable photography experiences.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to run on the A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature the cutting-edge A17 chipset.

A notable shift is anticipated from Lightning to USB-C connectivity across all four iPhone 15 models, further aligning Apple’s ecosystem with the universal standard.

The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to come in striking colours, including Black, White, Yellow, Blue, and possibly an Orange/Coral Pink option, adding a dash of vibrancy to your device choices.

Apple’s wearable lineup is also getting an upgrade with the expected introduction of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These new models will retain the design of their predecessors but may introduce new materials and colours.

Performance is set to take centre stage for the Apple Watch this year, as it is rumoured to receive its first new chip since the Series 6, ensuring smoother and more efficient operation.

Apple is likely to enhance the AirPods Pro with USB-C charging support. While significant hardware changes may not be in the cards, a software update could bring features like improved automatic device switching and Conversation Awareness, which silences media when you start speaking.

