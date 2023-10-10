The Burial Streaming Release Date: When is it Coming Out on Prime Video? – ComingSoon.net

By Vansh Mehra

The Burial‘s Prime Video release date is around the corner, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the movie.

It is a legal drama based on true events that brings the triumphant success of Willie E. Gary to life. The smooth-talking attorney gets hired by funeral home owner Jeremiah O’Keefe to save his family business after a handshake deal went completely wrong. Here’s when the movie is coming out on Prime Video.

The Burial’s Prime Video release date is October 13, 2023.

The film will get a limited theatrical release in select theaters on October 6, 2023. Post that, it will arrive on Prime Video. In it, we’ll witness Willie E. Gary expose corporate corruption and racial injustice as he tries to win an impossible case for Jeremiah O’Keefe.

Directed by Maggie Betts, The Burial’s all-star cast includes Jamie Foxx as Willie E. Gary and Tommy Lee Jones as Jeremiah O’Keefe in the lead. Others involved are Alan Ruck, Jurnee Smollett, and Mamoudou Athie in supporting roles.

The Burial is available to watch via streaming on Prime Video on October 13, 2023. Viewers will be able to stream it at this time.

Current Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the movie when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so below:

Viewers can stream The Burial by signing up for a Prime Video account. You could do that by either paying $14.99 a month or $139 a year for a discounted price.

By choosing one of these subscription plans, you could watch The Burial along with several other titles that are available on Prime Video.

The Burial’s official synopsis reads:

“Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral home owner Jeremiah O’Keefe enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary to save his family business. Tempers flare, and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.”

