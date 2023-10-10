Apple iPhone 13 now available for under ₹60,000. Details on deal | Mint – Mint

Apple’s iPhone 13 may be a year old, but it still packs a punch with its powerful chipset, only one GPU core short of the iPhone 14. While Apple’s official website lists the iPhone 13 at ₹69,990, a fantastic deal is now available on Flipkart for the 128GB variant, bringing the price below ₹60,000.

Flipkart is now offering the 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13, originally priced at ₹69,990, at a significant discount of ₹10,901, bringing the price down to ₹58,999. Customers can avail an extra discount of ₹1,000 by using their Axis Bank cards, effectively reducing the price to an attractive ₹57,999.

It is important to keep in mind that the discount on the Apple iPhone 13 is a part of Flipkart’s ongoing Summer Sale, which is scheduled to conclude on April 17. So, if you’re considering purchasing the iPhone 13 at a discounted price, make sure to take advantage of this offer before the sale ends.

Purchasing the iPhone 13 at the discounted price of ₹57,999 is easy. Simply visit Flipkart, locate the iPhone 13, and proceed with the purchase using Axis Bank cards. The handset is already available on Flipkart for ₹58,999, and by utilizing an Axis Bank card for payment, you can receive an extra discount of ₹1,000. Take advantage of this opportunity to acquire the iPhone 13 at a great price.

The Apple iPhone 13 boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield, providing exceptional durability. The display has a peak brightness of 800 nits under normal conditions, and 1200 nits with HDR, delivering an outstanding viewing experience. Powered by the advanced Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 13 runs on the latest iOS 16 operating system.

When it comes to the camera, the iPhone 13 features a dual rear camera setup of 12MP + 12MP, offering a variety of features such as portrait mode, automatic night mode, 4K video recording, and slow motion, among others.







