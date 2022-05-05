Musk Likens Apple's App Store to 30% Tax On Internet – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Australia. Live from New York and Sydney. The latest news impacting markets, business and finance around the world.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the highest selling games of all time. It’s developer, CD Projekt Red, was seen as one of Poland’s most important companies. But inside the company, leadership pushed developers to get the game out for launch, hid the truth about how bad the game was, and ultimately had it returned by millions of people.

Argentina Slams Brake On Crypto, Banning Purchases Through Banks

An $86 Billion Dividend Bill Threatens to Send Yuan Lower

Andreessen’s Role in Musk-Twitter Bid Sets Up Meta Conflict

Peloton Seeking Buyers for Stake of About 20% of Company

China Plans Policies to Rescue Growth, Support Tech Firms

Chile Boosts Key Rate More Than Expected as Inflation Spikes

How Marcos Presidency Could Shelve Dynasty’s Billion-Dollar Court Battles

Saudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ Musk

Zillow Tumbles as Rising Rates Weigh on Housing-Market Outlook

Carnival Passengers Complain of High Number of Covid-19 Cases

Ben Simmons Has Successful Back Surgery, Nets Announce

Overturning Roe Would Set Back American Democracy

Abortion Rights Falter as Democracy Slides

Powell Hampers the Federal Reserve With an Unforced Error

A Startup Found a Lifeline for Newspapers That Isn’t Advertising or Subscriptions

How Managing by Moonshot Doomed Zillow’s Home Flipping

Stock Market Bottom-Fishers Are Trawling Risky Waters

Biden Meets Amazon Union Organizer in Latest Jab at Retailer

CIBC Adds Gender Transition, Enhanced Child Care to Benefits

Illinois Is Poised to Be Lone Midwest Refuge for Abortion

EU Countries Call for 1,000 Gigawatts of Solar Energy by 2030

Engie’s Power-Hungry Clients Help Ride Out Renewables Inflation

Cities Mobilize for Roe Reversal by Strengthening Abortion Safe Havens

The E-Bike Effect Is Transforming New York City

How Face-Me-I-Face-You Homes Became a Way of Life in Lagos

Argentina Slams Brake On Crypto, Banning Purchases Through Banks

A Texas Tale of Tinder, Millions in Stolen Crypto and Murder

DeFi Exchange Says It Beats Larger Rivals Binance, Coinbase



Elon Musk likened Apple Inc. and its App Store to the equivalent of a “30% tax on the Internet” and said the fee is “10 times higher than it should be,” in a series of tweets responding to an article about the European Union’s latest antitrust complaint against the tech giant.

Musk’s former company PayPal Holdings Inc. was instrumental in getting the antitrust suit against Apple to proceed after they raised concerns about the tech giant’s payment system with the European Commission.

source