You can't watch Netflix on a Nintendo Switch, but there's a workaround — here's how to do it – Business Insider India

There’s a lot you can do with a Nintendo Switch beyond battling enemies in “Breath of the Wild” or racing against Wario and Bowser in “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

In fact, the Switch can also serve as your connection to some of your favorite programming. The hybrid console can stream content from YouTube, Hulu, and more — and you can also connect your Nintendo Switch to a TV for an even better viewing experience.

But what about Netflix? Here’s what you need to know about streaming Netflix on Nintendo Switch.

If you’re hoping to find Netflix on the eShop for Nintendo Switch, you won’t find it. As of this writing, you can’t get Netflix on Nintendo’s current gaming console through any official means.

Nintendo and Netflix have partnered before. During the Wii era, you could watch Netflix programs on the console, but that option was suspended in January of 2019. The Netflix app was also available for the Nintendo Wii U and 3DS consoles but was removed in December of 2020.

Now you can’t watch Netflix on any Nintendo device through the eShop.

Right now, your best chance of getting Netflix onto your Nintendo Switch is by installing Android on the system. Suffice to say, it’s not the recommended way of going about it because if you brick your console, Nintendo won’t offer a fix or replacement.

If you’re brave enough to attempt this solution, you first need to make sure your Nintendo Switch can be hacked. You can find out by going to this site.

If your Nintendo Switch is hackable, read this post from the XDA Developers forum. It will contain all the information you need to get Android onto your Switch (be sure to read it thoroughly).

You won’t override the Switch’s OS, so don’t be afraid that you won’t be able to use the console to play your favorite games. But since you’re modding your system, you should proceed at your own risk.

If you want to stream movies and television series on your Switch without risking your console with the Netflix workaround, you can use the Hulu app. You can also watch your favorite channels and other free content with the YouTube app on Nintendo Switch.

If you’re a fan of anime, you have the Funimation and Pokémon TV apps for Nintendo Switch, with the latter offering old seasons of Pokémon for free.

