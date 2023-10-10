Roblox Employees Say Efforts to Diversify Workplace Have Not … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Daybreak Middle East & Africa is your daily spotlight on one of the world's fastest-growing regions. Live from Dubai, we bring you the latest global markets and analysis, plus news-making interviews, with a special focus on MEA. All that and more, as you head to the office in the Gulf, pause for lunch in Hong Kong, or start your day in London or Johannesburg.
No matter how talented an athlete is, seeking advice from those who have gone before you is part of the journey to success. That’s exactly what professional tennis player Jannik Sinner had in mind when he met up with Lindsey Vonn, US Olympic Champion and one of the best alpine ski racers of all time. Have you ever wondered about the number of sacrifices a winning athlete has to make? The pressure to perform and remain at the top once you're there? Watch Vonn and Sinner as they explore the dedication and work required to become the best. (The film was produced in part by StarWing Sports Management, which represents Sinner.)
Russian Fuel Exports Slip During Low Diesel Flows In Early October
Philippines Flags Possible Quarter-Point Rate Hike in November
China Strikes Debt Deal With Sri Lanka, Cathing the IMF Off Guard
UK Challenger Banks Head for a Reckoning After Metro’s Troubles
New Zealand’s Record Immigration May Add to Risks for Inflation
China’s Clean Car Exports Surge as Europe Starts Subsidy Probe
Elite Avenues Schools in NY, Sao Paulo to Be Sold to Nord Anglia
MGM Hackers Waited for Days Before Issuing Their Ransom Demands
BlackRock Invests in German Fintech Firm Targeting New Investors
Adobe Releases New AI Models Aimed at Improved Graphic Design
Kamala Harris Will Represent US at British Summit on AI Guardrails
China Plans Big AI and Computing Buildup in Boon for Local Firms
After Dutch Elections, Mark Rutte’s Nemesis Wants an End to Joint EU Debt
Japan Public Opinion Turns Most Negative on China in Nine Years
Yale’s Endowment Stretches Winning Streak to 14 Years With 1.8% Gain
Municipal Money-Market Funds Lose Out on Record Investor Cash Demand
Skiing in Japan Is Getting a $1.4 Billion Upgrade Close to Tokyo
Phillies insist they can put stunned disbelief of Game 2 meltdown behind them against Braves
More Bloodshed Will Never Resolve the Israel-Palestine Conflict
Inflation Appears Beaten, But Pain Over Credit Isn’t
It’s Easy to Get Mixed Up Over Mortgage Risks
Europe at War Has a Lot Riding on Poland’s Divisive Election
The War in Israel Shows How Social Media’s Idealistic Era Has Ended
Has Bob Iger Lost the Magic?
CIBC Names First Board Member Who Self-Identifies as Indigenous
Dollar General and Dairy Queen Lag in Study of Access to Paid Sick Leave
Deutsche Bank’s DWS Links Real Estate Turmoil to ESG Debt Market
China Wind Joins Clean Tech Sectors Caught in Trade Crosshairs
When It Comes to Urban Trees, More Isn’t Always Better
After School Closings, a Renovation Challenge
When the Paris 2024 Olympics Threaten a French Institution
Bankman-Fried Knew of Alameda Risks, Ex-Girlfriend Testifies
Bitfinex Crypto Exchange Owner Makes $150 Million Share Buyback Offer to Hack Victims
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Other Exchange Leaders at Risk of Brazil Indictment
Current and former employees say Roblox’s efforts have not gone far enough to address their concerns
In the spring of 2021, the staff at video-game juggernaut Roblox Corp. gathered for an all-hands meeting over the video conferencing app Zoom. An employee submitted by text a question to executives about why there were so few women at the top ranks of the company. According to multiple people in attendance, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer David Baszucki accepted the query at the virtual get-together and responded by saying that Roblox has a very high bar in hiring.
Several of the women there said they found the comment dismissive, but not surprising. In public and private forums, the 60-year-old Baszucki and his deputies often noted that the goal of the San Mateo, California-based company was to “hire the best people.” Three of the 15 current or former female employees who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about professional backlash said Roblox managers discouraged them from continuing to bring up such questions about diversity with higher-ups or at meetings.
