Roblox Employees Say Efforts to Diversify Workplace Have Not … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Daybreak Middle East & Africa is your daily spotlight on one of the world's fastest-growing regions. Live from Dubai, we bring you the latest global markets and analysis, plus news-making interviews, with a special focus on MEA. All that and more, as you head to the office in the Gulf, pause for lunch in Hong Kong, or start your day in London or Johannesburg.

A live simulcast of Bloomberg Television.

No matter how talented an athlete is, seeking advice from those who have gone before you is part of the journey to success. That’s exactly what professional tennis player Jannik Sinner had in mind when he met up with Lindsey Vonn, US Olympic Champion and one of the best alpine ski racers of all time. Have you ever wondered about the number of sacrifices a winning athlete has to make? The pressure to perform and remain at the top once you're there? Watch Vonn and Sinner as they explore the dedication and work required to become the best. (The film was produced in part by StarWing Sports Management, which represents Sinner.)

Russian Fuel Exports Slip During Low Diesel Flows In Early October

Philippines Flags Possible Quarter-Point Rate Hike in November

China Strikes Debt Deal With Sri Lanka, Cathing the IMF Off Guard

UK Challenger Banks Head for a Reckoning After Metro’s Troubles

New Zealand’s Record Immigration May Add to Risks for Inflation

China’s Clean Car Exports Surge as Europe Starts Subsidy Probe

Elite Avenues Schools in NY, Sao Paulo to Be Sold to Nord Anglia

MGM Hackers Waited for Days Before Issuing Their Ransom Demands

BlackRock Invests in German Fintech Firm Targeting New Investors

China’s Clean Car Exports Surge as Europe Starts Subsidy Probe

Adobe Releases New AI Models Aimed at Improved Graphic Design

Kamala Harris Will Represent US at British Summit on AI Guardrails

China Plans Big AI and Computing Buildup in Boon for Local Firms

After Dutch Elections, Mark Rutte’s Nemesis Wants an End to Joint EU Debt

Japan Public Opinion Turns Most Negative on China in Nine Years

Yale’s Endowment Stretches Winning Streak to 14 Years With 1.8% Gain

Municipal Money-Market Funds Lose Out on Record Investor Cash Demand

Skiing in Japan Is Getting a $1.4 Billion Upgrade Close to Tokyo

Phillies insist they can put stunned disbelief of Game 2 meltdown behind them against Braves

More Bloodshed Will Never Resolve the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Inflation Appears Beaten, But Pain Over Credit Isn’t

It’s Easy to Get Mixed Up Over Mortgage Risks

Europe at War Has a Lot Riding on Poland’s Divisive Election

The War in Israel Shows How Social Media’s Idealistic Era Has Ended

Has Bob Iger Lost the Magic?

CIBC Names First Board Member Who Self-Identifies as Indigenous

Dollar General and Dairy Queen Lag in Study of Access to Paid Sick Leave

Deutsche Bank’s DWS Links Real Estate Turmoil to ESG Debt Market

China Wind Joins Clean Tech Sectors Caught in Trade Crosshairs

When It Comes to Urban Trees, More Isn’t Always Better

After School Closings, a Renovation Challenge

When the Paris 2024 Olympics Threaten a French Institution

Bankman-Fried Knew of Alameda Risks, Ex-Girlfriend Testifies

Bitfinex Crypto Exchange Owner Makes $150 Million Share Buyback Offer to Hack Victims

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Other Exchange Leaders at Risk of Brazil Indictment

Current and former employees say Roblox’s efforts have not gone far enough to address their concerns

In the spring of 2021, the staff at video-game juggernaut Roblox Corp. gathered for an all-hands meeting over the video conferencing app Zoom. An employee submitted by text a question to executives about why there were so few women at the top ranks of the company. According to multiple people in attendance, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer David Baszucki accepted the query at the virtual get-together and responded by saying that Roblox has a very high bar in hiring.

Several of the women there said they found the comment dismissive, but not surprising. In public and private forums, the 60-year-old Baszucki and his deputies often noted that the goal of the San Mateo, California-based company was to “hire the best people.” Three of the 15 current or former female employees who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about professional backlash said Roblox managers discouraged them from continuing to bring up such questions about diversity with higher-ups or at meetings.

source