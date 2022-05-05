Some 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models Backordered Into 2022 – MacRumors

Two weeks after Apple’s redesigned MacBook Pro models launched, some configurations of the notebooks remain in tight supply.



While standard configurations of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models ordered through Apple’s online store are estimated for delivery in the first week of December, many custom configurations are shipping in late December, and some are even backordered into 2022. In the United States, for example, a 14-inch MacBook Pro configured with an M1 Max chip, 64GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD is estimated for delivery by January 3.

In-store availability is also scarce at the moment, with many MacBook Pro configurations unavailable for Apple Store pickup around the world.



There are likely several factors behind the lengthy shipping delays, including strong demand for the new MacBook Pro models, an industry-wide chip shortage, and pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions. On an earnings call last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said supply constraints had an estimated $6 billion impact on Apple’s revenue last quarter, and he said he expected the supply constraints to continue through the holiday season.

Key features of the new MacBook Pro models include Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, mini-LED displays with ProMotion for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, longer battery life, and the return of ports like an SD card slot, HDMI, and MagSafe. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model in the United States.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on March 14 released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, bringing Universal Control across iPad and Mac, support for Face ID while wearing a mask, new emojis, anti-stalking changes for AirTags, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source