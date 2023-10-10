Secure Your Value: Lock in the price of your Verizon phone plan for 3 years – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This content was produced in partnership with Verizon.

Prices are steadily climbing for fuel, groceries, products, services, you name it. This means that we will all have to budget more, spend less, and potentially cut out excess wherever we can. You certainly don’t want to be seeing the costs of your bills going up, especially if you have budgeted for expected amounts. If you’ve ever opened or peeked at your electricity or water bills to see meter hikes, you know exactly what we’re talking about. Even minimal jumps of $5 can throw your checkbook off balance so if you have the opportunity to lock in prices for good, at a reasonable cost, you should definitely take advantage. It will bring you peace of mind, but it will also make budgeting in these trying times much more manageable. During a period when many companies are elevating prices, Verizon is doing the exact opposite. Allow us to explain.

Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data access via its renowned 5G nationwide network. You can jump in for $25 per line, per month, for four lines, and you can bring your phone — you don’t have to buy a new one. Better yet, for new and existing customers, bringing their own devices, Verizon will lock in the price for three years. That means no surprise increases, no hidden charges, and honestly one of the smartest offers we’ve seen in a long while. Why Verizon, you ask? Don’t worry, we’ll dig into that, but for now, you can check out that Welcome Unlimited offer below, or keep reading. We have to point out that this is a limited offer and won’t be available for long. Also, to celebrate three years of savings, Verizon is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to the SuperBowl for the third year in a row. For a chance to win, you can head to now or enter online – but do it soon because this sweepstakes ends February 15.



Generally, when you go with a cheaper option you’re sacrificing something to get the lower price. That’s not always true of every product or service, but it does happen. That’s not the case with Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan, though. You’re locking in low prices, to help with financially troubling times, but also you’re still gaining access to one of the best wireless networks, bar none. Seriously, they offer reliable coverage for almost the entirety of the contiguous United States, and in some places beyond. If you want to see what kind of signal you can expect in your area, take a look at the .

Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network uses a low-band spectrum to deliver excellent coverage and performance. It leverages a technology called Dynamic Spectrum Sharing to seamlessly swap between 5G and 4G LTE — but only the latter in areas where there’s no 5G coverage. It means faster speeds and virtually no loss of connection even in areas where there might be a dropoff. It takes just minutes to download a full song, which you can then access offline. Documents, files, photos, and other smaller media items download fast too. More importantly, Verizon’s network has been built from the ground up to support an increasing number of customers, so it won’t buckle under congestion or high traffic. You’ll still get reliable service no matter how many people are connecting nearby. The reliability boost, coupled with the fast speeds, means you can do more and achieve more all via your mobile — and you don’t need Wi-Fi. You can stream movies and shows, listen to music, talk to friends and family on video calls, check in at work or school, and much more.

Verizon is offering one of its best prices ever for the Welcome Unlimited plan, which applies to new and existing customers. You’ll pay just $25 per line, per month, for up to four lines when you switch — or sign up — and you can bring your existing phones. You don’t have to pay inordinate costs for a new one, you can use what you already have, which nets you even more savings. The price will be locked in for three years, so long as you meet the eligible terms and sign up within the limited availability period — this offer won’t last forever. Terms and conditions do apply, which you can .

Here’s the thing, that price stays put, for three years. At the risk of sounding repetitive, with so many rising costs, that’s almost unheard of. You’re guaranteed the same costs for the next three years.

While we can’t say for certain, we can anticipate that most bill providers, companies, and retailers will continue to raise prices, if they haven’t already. For those on a tight budget, that will make balancing expenses challenging. You may soon find that you have less to spend on leisure items and fun things to do. You might encounter a few exorbitantly high bills that you either need to wait to pay or have to scramble to make some extra money for. The last thing you need, or that anyone needs really, is to see your wireless bill increase at the same time. Worse yet, you don’t want to have to cancel your wireless bill because you can’t afford the expense — in today’s digital world, you need that access.

This Verizon plan keeps things affordable, keeps the price locked in for three years, but still provides you access to one of the best 5G nationwide networks available. You can stream, play games, chat with friends and family, work from home, work remotely, and do schoolwork — whatever you need — without incurring extra expenses or seeing a lapse in network access. Name another network doing it like this — we’ll wait.

We live in uncertain times, economically, socially, and even politically, so it helps to have a small degree of structure. Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan, at least in the current offer, can give you that. Secure four lines for $25 per line, per month, bring your phones, and lock in those prices for three years, no questions asked. This offer will only be available for a limited time, so don’t wait around, take it seriously, and make the switch if you’re ready.



If you’re thinking of switching cell carriers, take a look at the deals Verizon is offering new customers. You can snag some perks like a new phone, bonus subscription plans, or accessories for the phone you already have. It might be worth your time to switch carriers just for the new customer perks. Below we’ve gathered up some of the best Verizon new customer deals happening right now.

Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 and get discounts on other Galaxy accessories

We love the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so much so that we gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 rating. The other models have a good chance of making it onto the best Android phones of 2023 list. When you buy one of them on a Verizon plan, you can choose between three different discounts: $230 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, $95 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, or $130 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost you $860, or just under $24 per month if you use a Verizon financing plan.

Cricket Wireless is one of the most affordable wireless service providers, and right now they’ve got some amazing discounts on phones taking place that can easily get you onto the Cricket network. These aren’t just throwaway phones either, as they include the likes of Samsung’s, Motorola’s, and Apple’s phone lineups. Several of them are entirely free and they provide more capability than many of the best cheap phones, so read onward if you’re in the market for a really good phone at almost no cost and are looking to make Cricket your cell phone service provider.

TCL 30 Z — Free, was $90

You’re not going to find a better price than free, and the TCL 30 Z is a phone worth going out of pocket for. You’re getting quite a bit of phone at zero cost with the TCL 30 Z, as it has a 6.1-inch HD+ display that provides enhanced visuals and adaptive eye care modes. The rear camera has an 8-megapixel sensor and a Google Lens, and you can capture amazing selfies with the front-facing 5-megapixel camera. This phone also has a quad-core processor and 32GB of internal storage, making it a great option if you like to interact with media online or create your own.

It’s rare to see cheap phone deals that involve an iPhone but that’s what Walmart has right now. Today, you can buy the latest iPhone SE for just $149 saving you $230 off the regular price. The catch is that it’s locked to Straight Talk and obviously, it won’t be competing with ‘full’ iPhones. However, at this price, it’s still going to be tempting for anyone who wants an Apple phone on a budget.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE

Slowly working its way down the best iPhone list, the iPhone SE is still the best phone for anyone on a tight budget. It has an attractive 4.7-inch Retina HD display that goes perfectly with its up to 15 hours of video playback battery life. It has 5G connectivity like the best phones offer so you don’t have to worry about missing out on great data speeds.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source