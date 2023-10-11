Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max may skip buttonless design due to THIS reason | Mint – Mint

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is months away, but the rumour mill keeps churning news about the upcoming phones. Now, according to a 9to5Mac report, the Cupertino-based company may scrap haptic buttons for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models due to production issues. Instead, Apple may retain the traditional volume buttons.

The publication claims to have obtained CAD images of iPhone 15 Pro models, showing two notable changes with the upcoming phones. These include the retention of the volume buttons (Apple was previously rumoured to bring solid-state buttons) and a new mute button replacing the current mute switch.

“In the past few weeks, it’s been reported that the new haptic buttons were scrapped in favor of more traditional volume buttons due to production issues. The CAD files obtained by 9to5Mac today corroborate this change,” the report says.

Another change, as reported by 9to5Mac is a large camera bump, however the protrusions are ‘less comical’.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, in the CAD images, seems to have a slightly larger camera bump, leading credence to the ongoing rumors of a periscope zoom lens. While, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model is not rumored to gain a periscope zoom lens this year.

Like the iPhone 14 series, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to offer four handsets – ‘affordable’ iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. White the former two will be powered by A16 chipset that powers the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latter models – iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may run on the latest A17 Bionic chipset that Apple will announce at its annual developer conference – WWDC 2023 in June.

The latest CAD images of iPhone 15 Pro models show narrow bezels, USB Type-C ports and a comparatively rounded frame than the existing iPhone 14 series.

