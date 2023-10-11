PancakeSwap's CAKE Tokenomics Revamp: Will the Flavor Return? – Crypto Times

© Protocols And Tokens Pvt. Ltd.

In a recent statement, the Head Chef of PancakeSwap, the popular decentralized exchange, shed light on the reasons behind CAKE’s price drop. The executive emphasized that the recent performance of CAKE, the native token of PancakeSwap, is a direct result of changes to its tokenomics.

The Head Chef of PancakeSwap revealed that modifications to the platform’s inflation model were necessary to ensure the sustainability of the CAKE Syrup pool.

1/12 As the Head Chef of PancakeSwap, I understand that changes in tokenomics can be a delicate topic for our community. However, I want to assure you that our recent changes were made with careful consideration and for the long-term benefit of PancakeSwap and our users in mind.

As part of these changes, PancakeSwap proposed a 3-5% CAKE inflation rate and plans to introduce a new revenue-sharing model, aiming to generate value for its users. The statement also confirmed that PancakeSwap will continue to implement the CAKE burn mechanism, a feature designed to reduce token supply over time.

There is a growing possibility that CAKE may experience a bullish relief in the coming days, as indicated by multiple metrics. Notably, the transaction count for CAKE has remained relatively stagnant over the past three weeks.

However, during the trading session on May 8th, it registered a substantial spike, signaling renewed activity. Address activity, which had been virtually nonexistent during the same period, also showed signs of revival in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, even the whales, absent from the market for three weeks, have reentered the scene. The supply distribution metric for CAKE confirmed the return of trading activity since May 8th, following a previous period of lackluster performance.

Also Read: CAKE’s Sweet Comes to end: PancakeSwap Falls to a Two-year Low

At press time, CAKE managed to secure a 3.61% gain in the last 24 hours. The significant discount in price may entice buyers to consider investing at the current level, especially given CAKE’s recent uptick in trading activity.

As of now, CAKE is heavily oversold at its current price level of $1.91. This indicates substantial potential for an upward movement, but its ability to stage a strong comeback will ultimately depend on the ability to secure robust demand.













© Protocols And Tokens Pvt. Ltd.



source