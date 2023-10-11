Apple Watch – Carriers – Apple

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 cellular models with an active service plan allow you to make calls, send texts, and so much more — all without your iPhone. With International roaming, make calls, send texts, stream music, and get help in an emergency in many of the places your travels take you. You can complete a call to emergency services even when you’re traveling abroad just by pressing and holding the side button. And now with Family Setup, members of your family who don’t own an iPhone can use Apple Watch.

To cover the LTE and UMTS bands used around the world, there are two separate cellular models for Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. They have been optimized for use in the country of purchase, and not all models work in all countries or regions. There is no single model that supports cellular service worldwide. To see which carriers in your country or region offer cellular service for Apple Watch, refer to the chart below.

Family Setup allows you to use your iPhone to set up an Apple Watch for kids or older adults in your household. The watch can then be used with its own phone number and account. The provider’s cellular service lets you connect your family member’s watch to the cellular network with its own mobile service plan, so the family member can stay connected even without your iPhone nearby. To see which carriers support Family Setup for GPS + Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later, refer to the chart below.

Check with your carrier to see if your iPhone plan is eligible for Apple Watch cellular service. If you have an enterprise or corporate cellular service plan, check with your company or carrier to see if they support this feature. Prepaid accounts and some older accounts may not be supported.

