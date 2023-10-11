AT&T Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market – MarketWatch

Shares of AT&T Inc. T, +1.56% inched 0.83% higher to $14.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +0.52% rising 0.67% to 4,487.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.40% rising 0.25% to 34,663.72.

AT&T Inc. closed $7.01 short of its 52-week high ($21.53), which the company reached on January 24th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as Netflix Inc. NFLX, -3.27% rose 0.58% to $445.36, Walt Disney Co. DIS, +0.34% rose 1.15% to $82.52, and Comcast Corp. Cl A CMCSA, +0.86% rose 0.51% to $45.26.

Trading volume (28.5 M) remained 17.9 million below its 50-day average volume of 46.4 M.

