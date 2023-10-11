Alleged Sony Xperia 1 V price leak reaffirms price matching rumor … – Notebookcheck.net

A pinch of salt is required to hand, as the source of this alleged Sony Xperia 1 V price leak begins their forum post with “a friend told me”, which is right up there with “dude, trust me” and “I have an uncle who works in the factory”. However, this recent claim does slightly match a previous rumor about the Xperia 1 V price, although as mentioned above there seems to be quite an unpleasant caveat this time. While it is repeated that the 2023 Xperia 1 will match the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for price, it is the 512 GB variant of the latter that will purportedly be matched and not the cheaper 256 GB model.
The source (Reddit via SumahoDigest) specifically states “a friend told me in UK, retail price of 1 V=23 Ultra (512GB), but depending on the offer, 1V might be not so bad deal”. It has been rumored that the Xperia 1 V could be bundled with the WF-1000XM5 earbuds or WH-1000XM5 headphones, depending on the market, so there is a generous offer potentially at stake with a pre-order or purchase. But the 512 GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra costs £1,399 (US$1,737), so this indicates a price rise for the Sony Xperia 1 V over its predecessor’s launch price: £1,399 vs. £1,299.
As for Xperia fans in the US, who might have to wait a considerable amount of time to even pre-order the Mark 5 model of the Xperia 1, this could potentially mean a price of somewhere around US$1,699. The Sony Xperia 1 IV had a launch price of US$1,599, and while the 512 GB variant of the S23 Ultra only costs US$1,379 in the United States, it seems unlikely Sony will attempt to match that price in this particular market. The rise in regard to the UK prices represents an increase of 7.7% and a similar percentage for the US points to a figure of around US$1,700. So, fingers crossed for a tempting Xperia 1 V bundle to sweeten the deal.
Reddit via SumahoDigest & Samsung (UK/US)
Teaser image (edited): Samsung & GreenSmartphones & @OnLeaks
