Fenty Beauty launches product creation experience on Roblox – Retail Dive

Fenty Beauty makes its Roblox grand entrance as many others have built virtual brand representations on Roblox, including Nike, Gucci and Forever 21.

Many have also tied their digital experiences to physical products: Last December, Forever 21 introduced its F21 Metaverse Collection, a real-life apparel collection based on its popular Roblox items, including the Forever Beanie. And earlier this month, DressX unveiled a three-piece digital wearables collection on Roblox inspired by physical products sold by YouTuber and TikTok creator Mackenzie Turner.

“Beauty experiences are meant to be fun, so I’m excited to provide everyone, everywhere, a glimpse into our world and a new realm of amusement with our makeup, skin care, and fragrance,” Rihanna said in a statement.

Though Roblox presents an opportunity for brands and retailers to generate revenue from digital goods, experts have also warned about the possibility of the game fading from popularity in the future. For now, major beauty brands like E.l.f. Cosmetics, Estée Lauder and L’Oréal have turned to the metaverse and other emerging channels as a method to reach younger shoppers.

The Fenty Beauty news comes as Rihanna steps down from leading lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, where she had been CEO since 2018. She will reportedly serve as executive chair of the company.

