Disney+ to Debut 27 Newly Restored Walt Disney Animation Studios … – The Walt Disney Company

Disney+ will begin debuting a collection of 27 newly restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts starting on Friday, July 7, featuring such iconic stars as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip n’ Dale, and the studio’s first star, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. This year marks the centennial of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, which is being honored as part of the ongoing Disney100 celebration.

Ranging from classics to lesser known titles, this package of short films includes examples of Disney’s earliest theatrical shorts, as well as a wide range of entertaining shorts featuring Disney’s most beloved characters. Chips Ahoy, a 1956 CinemaScope short starring Donald Duck and his chipmunk rivals, will conclude the series in October, leading up to The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary on Monday, October 16.

The restorations were spearheaded by Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, led by director Kevin Schaeffer, working in close collaboration with creative advisors from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The latter included Dorothy McKim, special projects and 2D animation producer, along with color supervision by Mike Giaimo and animator Eric Goldberg. This same team recently restored Cinderella and are currently working on a restoration of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kevin Schaeffer and the Studio’s restoration team in presenting these beautifully restored versions of classic Disney animated shorts,” McKim says. “Two of our top artistic talents have lent their expertise and passion to the project to make sure that the films look their very best and are authentic to the creative intentions of the original filmmakers. We’re very excited to be sharing these wonderful shorts with the Disney+ audience. They have never looked or sounded better.”

