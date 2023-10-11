A Hulu thriller, Wrexham season 2, and more best new TV this week – Polygon

Filed under:

Plus, the hottest new show… Yellowstone?

It’s a somewhat slow week in streaming TV; sure, as ever you’ve got a million shows that you could catch up on, current or otherwise. But as far as actual new premieres go, it’s a relatively quiet week.

But this week’s biggest TV premiere isn’t a new show, and it isn’t even featured on this list: On Sept. 17, Yellowstone will be making its broadcast debut on CBS. This may seem like a desperate strike-time ploy to cover part of the network schedule as the writers and actors guilds continue to fight for fair wages — and it might be! But CBS has been making a meal of the Yellowstone universe, ratings-wise, with 1883’s broadcast debut being a big event earlier in the summer. So weirdly, now might be an even better time than usual to catch up on Yellowstone, aka the show that dominates ratings (and that was before it ever landed on cable). The end is looming after all.

Beyond that, here are all the significant TV premieres this week:

Genre: Sports docuseries

Release date: Sept. 13, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Greg Whiteley

Cast: Aspiring wrestlers

Think of this show as in line with docuseries like Cheer or Last Chance U — both because it’s from the creator of those, but also because it is a sports docuseries about the underdog who could. In this case, that’s the story of a school: Louisville’s Ohio Valley Wrestling school, which used to be a big name as a school for young wrestlers and is now facing dire financial times.

Genre: Celebrity docuseries

Release date: Sept. 12, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Cast: Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, the Wrexham football team

Two big-time stars, one British football [Ed. note: “soccer” in the U.S.] team, and a whole slew of possibilities. The docuseries by Rob McElhenney (of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest fame) and Ryan Reynolds (things like Deadpool, Deadpool 2, soon Deadpool 3, and Free Guy) returns for hopefully another charming season. Can the team score like it did in season 1?

Genre: Horror/psychological thriller

Release date: Sept. 13, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Zakiya Dalila Harris

Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack

Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniel) feels ostracized and sidelined as a Black woman and editorial assistant at a New York publishing house. When the company finally hires another Black woman, Hazel-May McCall (Riverdale’s Ashleigh Murray), she gets a confidence boost, particularly from Hazel-May’s encouragement that she speak up about the mistreatment at work. But as she gets into more trouble with her bosses, Nella is also left to unravel deeper secrets.

Genre: Juicy nonsense workplace drama

Release date: Sept. 13, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Jay Carson

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee, Mark Duplass, and more

It’s post-COVID Morning Show! Alex (Jennifer Aniston) is back on TV! Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) wants to be taken more seriously! The network got hacked and taken off the air! This show has already scored a fourth season renewal, so you just know that it’s got some good drama.

Genre: Sci-fi epic (adaptation)

Release date: Sept. 15

Showrunner/creator: David S. Goyer

Cast: Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Terrence Mann, and more

It’s the second season of Foundation, and the show is not slowing down. Empire’s influence is slipping, while elsewhere in the galaxy, the Foundation’s power is growing — and becoming far more knotty for its disciples.

