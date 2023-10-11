The 10 Best Movies Added To Netflix In June 2023 (Updated) – Forbes

HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 20: Actress Rachel McAdams arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Doctor … [+] Strange’ on October 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Welcome back, movie aficionados! As June’s midsummer heat ripples across our days, it’s time for another curated list of the most compelling cinematic gems that have found their way to Netflix NFLX this month. Last week, we took a deep dive into a handful of outstanding films that had newly arrived on the platform. This week, I’ve lined up an even more remarkable selection of cinematic brilliance, just added and ready to stream.

Wondering which movies stand out among the recent additions to Netflix? I’ve curated a selection of unmissable films just for you. I’ll kick things off by delving into the crème de la crème: the best movies newly available on the streaming giant. Following this, you’ll find a comprehensive compilation at the end of this article. There, I’ve listed all of the movies that have debuted on Netflix in the month of June up until now.

In this poignant drama directed by Oliver Hermanus, Bill Nighy delivers an Oscar-nominated performance as a civil servant whose mundane existence is shattered by a dire medical prognosis. His life, previously marked by loneliness and workplace stress, takes an unexpected detour influenced by a local libertine and a spirited woman, played by Aimee Lou Wood. His pursuit of life’s essence leads to a profound revelation, prompting a mission to leave an enduring legacy. Alongside Nighy and Wood, Alex Sharp and Tom Burke contribute to this powerful narrative about the beauty and brevity of existence.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Stronger is a testament to the unyielding spirit of humanity. Jake Gyllenhaal delivers a powerfully raw performance as Jeff Bauman, a man whose life is irrevocably changed after losing his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing. This film isn’t just about a survivor’s journey; it’s an inspiring narrative about rising above adversity, challenging our perceptions of heroism. With an equally impactful performance by Tatiana Maslany, this is a movie that will leave you moved and inspired.

What happens when friendship stumbles into love? Nigel Cole’s A Lot Like Love explores just that, featuring Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet in a charmingly fun, and heartwarming narrative that spans seven years of chance encounters, and romantic near-misses. This film reminds us that sometimes, love needs time, and destiny has a funny way of orchestrating our lives.

Straight from the Netherlands, this Netflix-exclusive comedy, directed by Appie Boudellah and Aram van de Rest, takes us on a rollercoaster ride with three contemporary couples. They attempt to juggle demanding careers and complex relationships while wading through the unpredictable waters of parenthood. Starring Sallie Harmsen, Yolanthe Cabau, Louis Talpe, and Katja Schuurman, this film is a relatable, humorous look at the trials, tribulations, and joys of modern parenting.

When life rejects your bohemian dreams, what do you do? Well…you do you! In this captivating film directed by Cemal Alpan, Ahsen Eroglu stars as Merve, who after facing eviction, lands a new job that catapults her into a hot-and-spicy situation with her boss. Supported by Mine Tugay and Ozan Dolunay, this tale is a riotous exploration of resilience, adaptability, and unexpected romance.

Michael Morris’ emotionally charged film, To Leslie, offers an intimate look at the tumultuous life of a struggling single mother in West Texas. Andrea Riseborough gives an Oscar-nominated performance as Leslie, whose life transforms after a lottery win promises an escape from poverty and a hopeful future for her son. But the ephemeral nature of fortune reveals itself when the winnings dwindle, thrusting her back into harsh reality. With strong performances by Marc Maron and Allison Janney, this film is a heart-wrenching portrayal of hope, resilience, and the fleeting nature of prosperity.

Dive into the world of high school stereotypes and unexpected friendships in John Hughes’ iconic 80s film, The Breakfast Club. This timeless tale stars Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, and Judd Nelson as part of a group of disparate teenagers who discover shared ground during a Saturday detention. It’s a film about understanding and acceptance that continues to resonate decades after its release.

Let’s turn up the heat with Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike, a provocative and entertaining look into the world of male stripping. Channing Tatum leads an all-star cast, including Alex Pettyfer and Matthew McConaughey, in a film that’s about much more than its dazzling dance routines. It’s a compelling exploration of dreams, friendship, and the harsh realities of the industry.

Directed by Joe Wright, Hanna is a high-octane thriller that refuses to let you go. Saoirse Ronan stars as a young girl raised in the wilderness, trained to be the perfect assassin by her father. But as she embarks on her most dangerous mission yet, she must unravel the secrets of her own identity. A gripping narrative that blends action, suspense, and personal discovery, it’s one you won’t want to miss.

High school can be brutal, and no movie captures this as hilariously as Mark Waters’ Mean Girls. Lindsay Lohan stars as Cady, a naive teenager navigating the cutthroat social hierarchy of her new school, coming up against the school’s queen bees, the “Plastics,” led by Regina George (Rachel McAdams). Filled with memorable quotes and incisive social commentary, this film remains a cultural touchstone.

