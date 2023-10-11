Free Fire OB37 Advance Server: Activation Codes list, steps to get, and complete guide – Sportskeeda

Free Fire OB37 is just around the corner, and the registrations for it have already commenced on the game’s official website. The client will be accessible from November 3, 2022, and will remain active until November 11, 2022.

Due to the limited space available, the Activation Code is one of the prerequisites for accessing the client. This is a unique code given by the developers, which is necessary to enter the Advance Server for the first time.

Only a limited number of codes are available, so interested players should quickly register on the official website. You can read the article given below to find a list of codes that you can directly use alongside a detailed guide to generate this code yourself.

Here’s the complete list of working Free Fire OB37 Advance Server Activation Codes:

All the codes given above can only be utilized once before becoming invalid. Consequently, if you face an error message while using them, it is likely that another user has already utilized the given code.

You can also generate a code and use it to activate the client by following the guide given below:

Step 1: Head to the Free Fire Advance Server website on any web browser. You may use this link to access the website directly.

Step 2: After the homepage loads on the screen, sign up on the website using one of the two available options: Facebook or Google.

You must have a Free Fire account with the option to go ahead with this process. Otherwise, an error will pop up, highlighting the same.

Step 3: You must enter a valid email ID in the form appearing on the screen and then hit the ‘Join now’ button to complete the registration.

Once the application has gone through, selected gamers will receive the Activation Code.

Step 4: Sign into your account again on the official website on November 3, 2022. Click on the newly activated ‘Download APK’ button in the center of the screen to download the Advance Server APK.

Step 6: After the download is complete, enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and complete the installation.

Step 7: Boot up the Advance Server client and sign in as a guest. Enter the previously received Activation Code whenever prompted.

It is advisable not to share this Activation Code with other gamers as it can only be used once and will be rendered invalid after a single use. Moreover, these codes are always in demand as access to this special client also presents an opportunity to earn diamonds.

All you have to do is report bugs and glitches with pertinent details and proof. You will subsequently receive the diamonds in your main account.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play Free Fire or its Advance Server client. Instead, they can enjoy the new features in the MAX version on the update’s release.

