Apple held two Premiers today for Season 2 of 'Tehran' and the true crime documentary 'The Big Con' that debut on Apple TV+ Friday – Patently Apple

Today Apple TV+ held the world premiere event of Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller "Tehran" season two in New York. Attendees at the red carpet premiere included: series stars Glenn Close, Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi; creators and executive producers Dana Eden and Moshe Zonder; co-creator, director and executive producer Daniel Syrkin; and more.



Set to premiere this Friday, May 6 on Apple TV+, "Tehran" season two follows Tamar (Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.







Apple TV+ celebrates the world premiere of the new true crime documentary series "The Big Conn"



On the opposite coast, Apple announced the world premiere of "The Big Conn" with an event that included a red carpet, screening and reception with executive producers and contributors at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.



The four-part documentary series “The Big Conn” tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in United States history. The series premieres on May 6, alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast, exploring Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details.



In other Apple TV+ News



It was reported yesterday afternoon that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins has been cast to play opposite Jennifer Garner in the Apple TV+ limited series titled "The Last Thing He Told Me" from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Actress and Producer Julia Roberts is part of this project. For more, read the full report from The Hollywood Reporter.







And lastly, it was likewise revealed yesterday afternoon that Apple is setting its sights on a major film-to-TV reboot of "The Prince of Tides" (YouTube 8 min. clip) that starred Nick Nolte and Barbara Streisand. For more, read the full report by The Hollywood Reporter.



