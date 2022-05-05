Things to Do This Mother's Day Weekend in LA [5-6-2022 to 5-8-2022] – We Like L.A.

Advertisements

A lot of mothers will get a lot of love this weekend. And if we can help bring a little extra joy by pointing you in the direction of somewhere fun to spend some time with mom, well, all the better.

This Mother’s Day weekend in Los Angeles, you’ll find a Cinco de Mayo Mercado in the SGV, the opening of the L.A. County Fair, First Fridays at NHM, the first Asian Valley Cultural Festival, Free Comic Book Day, a dublab pop-up at Union Station, Unique Markets in DTLA, David Sedaris at UCLA, Mother’s Day brunch options, and more. Take a gander at the list below, and maybe you’ll find something to enjoy.

L.A. County Fair -> This week the centennial edition of the L.A. County Fair returns to Fairplex in Pomona with a new spring timeframe, and its usual assortment of carnival rides, concerts, and way-too-greasy food. Advanced purchase adult tickets start at $15. Open Thursday to Sunday through the end of the month. More info here.

Cinco De Mayo Mercado -> This Friday, San Gabriel’s Cinco de Mayo Mercado brings a festive evening to the Mission District, including a tribute to Selena by Grammy Award-winning artist Adelaide Pilar and a live performance by Ballet Folklorico Sol de Fuego. There will also be artisan vendors to browse, a beer garden, and food trucks onsite with bites for purchase. Free to attend. More info here.

L.A. Underwater: The Prehistoric Sea Beneath Us -> The newest exhibition at the Natural History Museum focuses on L.A.’s prehistoric past, when much of the land we see together was covered by ocean, and sea creatures. Included with general admission to NHM, which starts at $15 for adults. More info here.

First Fridays at NHM: Plant Powered -> Speaking of the Natural History Museum, their Fridays Series continues this week with Plant Powered on Friday, May 6. Dance to tunes spun by DJ Sammi G and catch a panel discussion featuring Ricardo San Martin, director of UC Berkeley’s ALT:MEAT lab and Jocelyn Ramirez, founder of Todo Verde. Cap the evening by enjoying live musical performances by Empress Of and Loyal Lobos. Tickets are $20 for non-member adults. More info here.

Lucha Libre Rides Again with Cinco de Mayan -> This Thursday and Friday, The Mayan hosts a special two-night Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring Lucha VaVoom’s signature combination of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy. Tickets are $65. More info here.

Music at The Market -> Every Friday evening, Grand Central Market hosts live music from 6 to 8 p.m. This week you can catch Carlos y Charlos, a conjunto that perform norteña songs and instrumentals Get more info here.

Jazz at LACMA -> This Friday at 6 p.m., the Los Angeles County Museum of Art welcomes the Louis Van Taylor Quintet to the Smidt Welcome Plaza as part of the ongoing Jazz at LACMA series, which continues every Fridays evening through June 24. Admission is free, however seating is limited and first come, first served. More info here

PCH Movies & Moonlight -> Long Beach retail center 2nd & PCH continues their free outdoor movies series this Friday with a screening of The Goonies, to begin just after sunset. Seating is complimentary, but spots are first come, first serve. Get more info here.

1st Valley Asian Cultural Festival -> Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the West Valley – Warner Center Chamber of Commerce is hosting a first-ever Asian Valley Cultural Festival this Saturday at Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The event flyer promises food, music, dance, shopping, children’s activities, and more. Free admission. Runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info here.

Netflix is a Joke: The Festival -> Netflix’s first-ever live comedy festival will bring over 100 live shows to 25 Los Angeles venues from April 28 to May 8. The lineup is, frankly, too big to list here, but if they have a Netflix comedy special, rest assured they’re probably part of this show. More info here.

Score For Here Opening -> This Saturday, Clockshop will host an opening reception for Score for Here, a new site-specific sonic experience (aka, a free app you download on your phone) created by artist Jimena Sarno. Park visitors can use the app to compose and record specially modified audio samples, with unique sound elements triggered as they move into different zones throughout the park. The opening event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Free to attend. More info here.

New at Thinkspace -> This Saturday at 6 p.m., Thinkspace Projects will host an opening reception for two new solo shows, Sandra Chevrier’s Cages and the Shadow of the Colors and Troy Lovejoy’s Would. Both exhibitions will be on display through May 28. More info here.

Free Comic Book Day (May 7) -> Every first Saturday of May, an international comic book celebration takes place where participating comic book shops give away free comic books (or other special freebies) to shop visitors. Locally, both Revenge Of (Eagle Rock Blvd) and Golden Apple (Melrose Ave) will be hosting events to celebrate. Get more info and finds nearby stores here.

Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway Opening -> This Saturday at 4 p.m., the city will host a public celebration to mark the unveiling of the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway at Beverly Boulevard and Belmont Avenue in Historic Filipinotown. The ribbon-cutting and lighting ceremony will also feature music and dance performances. Those interested in attending are urged to RSVP here.

“Deep Routes” at Union Station -> Union Station will host a special event this Saturday to celebrate the dublab’s “Deep Routes” radio series, which was produced in partnership with Metro to document the intersection of music history and L.A.’s transit systems. The event includes live performances, DJ sets and special installations. Runs 4 to 8 p.m. Free to attend. More info here.

The Hubble Traveling Exhibit -> This traveling 2,200-square-foot exhibit comes to the Mount Wilson Observatory starting Saturday, May 7. Visitors can expect to be immersed in all things Hubble, including a scale model of the iconic telescope, plus interactive holograms, hands-on displays, and images of cosmic phenomena captured by the telescope since it began operation. More info here.

Unique Markets Spring Pop-Up -> This two-day pop-up experience comes to the California Market Center on Saturday and Sunday, offering one-of-a-kind gifts from modern, independent designers, artists, and emerging brands. Aside from shopping, Unique Markets offers two afternoons of fun music, free bites, drinks, DIY projects, and a photo booth. GA tickets start at $15. more info here.

David Sedaris at UCLA -> Humorist and bestselling author David Sedaris comes to Royce Hall this Sunday for an evening of readings and recollections, including from his most recent collection of essays, The Best of Me. Tickets start at $49. More info here.

I|O Rooftop -> Treat mom to a Mother’s Day brunch buffet and unbeatable views at I|O Rooftop in Hollywood. Priced at $65 per person and held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will be treated to an array of live action and buffet stations, including prime rib, build-your-own-omelet, a sushi bar, an acai and sherbet cart, pastries and more. Tickets and reservations are available via Tock.

Azay Mother’s Day Menu -> French and Japanese brasserie Azay by critically-acclaimed Chef Akira Hirose will offer a prix fixe menu for $50 per person with three seating time slots. Menu highlights include a Lobster Bisque Chowder, Veal Blanquette with asparagus flan, Miso Black Cod and a Match Mousse Cake with berry compote. Reservations are required and can be made online through their website and by phone.

Mother Lover’s Drag Brunch at Detroit Vesey’s -> Sometimes family is what you make it and Detroit Vesey’s is celebrating all forms of mothers, parents, and chosen family with a Sunday brunch and drag show. The queer centered bike-friendly cafe by Chef Erin Detroit Vesey was recently named “One of the Hottest Restaurants in LA” by Eater LA, stop by for some great coffee, refreshing mocktails and of course delicious food. All ages are welcome. The celebration runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

$17 Bottomless Mimosas at Maple Block -> With the purchase of a main dish during weekend brunch at Maple Block, diners will unlock a special $17 bottomless mimosa offer from the Culver City barbeque spot. Brunch items include a Brisket & Egg sandwich, Brioche French Toast topped with berries, and a Salsa Verde Chilaquiles topped with chopped pork.

Caviar & Champagne Brunch at E.P. & L.P. -> E.P.&L.P. in West Hollywood is hosting a Caviar & Champs Sunday brunch for Mothers Day. Served family-style from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $75 per person. Menu highlights include an Osetra Caviar Tart, Gnocchi Lobster, Lobster and Scallop Cocktail and a Goat’s Cheese Cheesecake.

The Watergrill -> The Watergrill’s Mother’s Day special is a “Surf & Turf” featuring an 8o.z. Double R Ranch filet mignon topped with a wild South African Lobster Tail for $76. It’s also Wild Alaskan Halibut season and the restaurant will feature a Pan Roasted Wild Alaskan Halibut with lobster sauce, morel, fava beans, and gnocchi for $54 on Mother’s Day as well.

L’antica Pizzeria da Michele -> L’antica Pizzeria da Michele in Hollywood is offering a complimentary dessert with every reserved brunch to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day Drag Brunch at ALK -> The Godfrey’s New American restaurant ALK is hosting a drag brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., enjoy food and drink specials, with performances hosted by Carti G. beginning at noon. Admission is free with a brunch reservation via OpenTable.

