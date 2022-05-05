“Everything's Trash” Coming Soon To Hulu & FreeForm – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced the release details for the upcoming series, “Everything’s Trash”, which stars Phoebe Robinson, who plays follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving.

The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. It is executive produced by Jonathan Groff, who also serves as showrunner. Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as a nonwriting co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct.

The series is produced by ABC Signature and should be expected to be released at a later date on Disney+ internationally as a Star Original.

“Everything’s Trash” will premiere in the United States on Freeform, with double episodes on Wednesday 13th July 2022, at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, then weekly at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT. With new episodes being released the following day on Hulu.



