No Man's Sky Fractal update brings PS VR2 support, new … – PlayStation

Today’s free update also includes a number of quality of life and accessibility improvements.

To coincide with the launch of PlayStation VR2 we are releasing No Man’s Sky’s first major update of 2023. We’re calling it Fractal (version 4.1). From the moment PlayStation told us about their new headset we knew we’d want to support it from day one, and Fractal brings full support for PS VR2 with new immersive controls and next generation visuals.

Our small team has always been incredibly passionate about VR. No Man’s Sky is about exploration and there’s nothing quite like exploring the infinite universe in virtual reality. Our game has changed a huge amount since our small team introduced VR support back in 2019, and we were so excited to revisit and overhaul all virtual reality for all players. The release of PS VR2 was the perfect time to do so.

Here’s a brief list of some of the features players old and new can expect when slipping on a headset:

However, even if you don’t have a PS VR2 headset the Fractal update brings new experiences and huge improvements for all players!

Fractal introduces a stunning new starship, the Utopia Speeder, which allows travelers to skim across planet surfaces at high velocity. We’re also launching a new Expedition – “Utopia” – which challenges players to work together and rebuild an abandoned solar system for the mysterious Utopia Foundation. Other expedition rewards include an exclusive new helmet (the Fearsome Visor), a robotic drone companion and much more.

PlayStation players can now take advantage of motion controls on the DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers, making exploring and scanning new discoveries more comfortable and precise than ever.

Speaking of which, the Wonders Catalog shows off your most incredible discoveries, from tallest mountain to strangest creature, giving explorers a detailed record of their journey and allowing players to compare their records with fellow travelers.

We’ve also overhauled the game’s options systems, introducing a raft of new accessibility features and giving players even more control over the way they play and experience the game.

2022 was a pretty packed year for No Man’s Sky with major free updates like Sentinel, Outlaws, Leviathan, Endurance and Waypoint, plus a bunch more of our popular expeditions. We’ve got an even bigger year planned for 2023, with Fractal and PS VR2 support marking just the starting point.

Thanks again so much for your continued support. It means a lot to us. Our journey continues.

