Hulu Plus Review 2021: Features, Pricing & More – GOBankingRates

One of the most popular streaming services around, Hulu Plus doesn’t just let you watch current and older TV shows and movies, but the live TV upgrade also adds local channels, local news and live sports.

Hulu Plus gives you a combination of on-demand, network, premium, original and live viewing options. Hulu Plus may make it easier to cut the cable cord, but is it worth your dollars?

Hulu Plus is the premium version of Hulu, a subscription video-on-demand service that was originally launched in 2010. Today, Hulu’s one of the most popular TV streaming services, and Hulu Plus is one of the best choices for live TV streaming for the cost.

Hulu basic offers many attractive viewing choices for cable cutters on its own, but Hulu Plus goes the extra mile for viewers who like to keep up with the latest episodes of their favorite TV shows.

While you’ll have to watch ads, here’s what else you get with basic Hulu service:

Hulu Plus gives you the same great features as basic Hulu with these additions:

Hulu has three tiers of streaming service 一 Hulu Basic, Hulu Basic No Ads and Hulu Plus Live TV. You can try each service for free during a trial period. Hulu Basic and Hulu Basic No Ads both have a 30-day free trial. Hulu Plus Live TV’s free trial period is only for seven days.

After the free trial:

Hulu charges applicable sales tax per month, per service according to your state or jurisdiction.

Hulu Plus subscribers can stream content from just about anywhere on any supported device. Below is a list of all currently supported devices where you can live stream your favorite shows and movies.

Some devices like Android TV, LG TV and Roku support Hulu Plus only on certain models. If your device is not listed, you can let Hulu know in the Hulu Community online.

At around $65 per month, Hulu Plus is one of the best deals you’ll get in a streaming service. Hulu Plus has a few competitors that offer similar features at different prices. Here are some of the most popular live TV streaming apps and features to compare with Hulu Plus.

If channel variety is important to you, think carefully about choosing Hulu Plus. The service recently added popular channels like Comedy Central and MTV, but it still lacks other widely watched channels such as AMC and BBC.

Most people consider Hulu Plus a more affordable way to watch live TV compared to a cable subscription. Whether it’s for you or not will depend on how much TV you watch and how much you want to spend on it.

