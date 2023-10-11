iPad hardware rumors, new Apple Watch colors, iOS 17 … – 9to5Mac

Benjamin and Chance discuss all the Apple news of the past week including rumors about new colors for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra, the thin-bezel future of the iPad hardware design, new AirTag generation coming in 2024, Screen Time bugs annoying parents, and details of how Apple plans to crackdown on app user fingerprinting with a new policy coming with iOS 17.

Sponsored by Fast Growing Trees: Join 1.5 million happy customers and save 15% off your perfect plants, shrubs, and trees!

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

source