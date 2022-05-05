How to Rebuild the BCD in Windows – BollyInside

This tutorial is about the How to Rebuild the BCD in Windows. We will try our best so that you understand this guide. I hope you like this blog How to Rebuild the BCD in Windows. If your answer is yes then please do share after reading this.

Table of contents

BCD, or Boot Configuration Data, is a file that includes boot configuration parameters that tell Windows how to start. You will need to rebuild the BCD (Boot Configuration Data) file if the configuration file becomes corrupted. When the BCD is damaged, it usually makes Windows 11/10 unbootable. Boot information was kept in the Boot.ini file in earlier versions of Windows. The entry can be found in the EFI Firmware Boot Manager, which can be found at: EFIMicrosoftBootBootmgfw.efi on EFI-based operating systems.

Rebuilding the BCD in Windows should only take about 15 minutes.

Total identified Windows installations: 0The operation completed successfully.

Total identified Windows installations: 1 D:WindowsAdd installation to boot list? Yes/No/All:

Since the BCD store exists and lists a Windows installation, you’ll need to manually remove it first, and then try to rebuild it again. When prompted, run the bcdedit command as shown, and then press Enter:

bcdedit /export c:bcdbackup

attribute c:bootbcd -h -r -s

ren c:bootbcd bcd.old

bootrec /rebuildbcd

Total identified Windows installations: 1 D:WindowsAdd installation to boot list? Yes/No/All:

I hope you understand this article How to Rebuild the BCD in Windows, if your answer is no then you can ask anything via contact forum section related to this article. And if your answer is yes then please share this article with your family and friends.

Bollyinside.com provides you with the latest breaking articles. Learn how to do anything with Bollyinside, the world’s most popular how to tips and tutorials website. Easy, well-researched, and trustworthy instructions for everything you want to…

© 2021 Bollyinside.com | All rights reserved.

source