Apple iPhone 15 launch imminent: New model spotted on Indian regulatory listing – Business Today

Apple’s iPhone 15 has been spotted in India’s regulatory database. This falls in line with the speculated launch timeline of the device. The phone is expected to be revealed officially in less than a month. A listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards has listed an Apple phone which has the model number A3094, it is believed to be iPhone 15. Last year’s models belonging to the iPhone 14 series came with the model numbers A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882

The purported listing of iPhone 15 on the BIS database was spotted by MySmartPrice. This follows reports that Apple has already begun production of the device in India. The Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is producing the new iPhone 15 devices in India and plans to retain the global production output of 85 million units, which is similar to last year’s output for the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 15 Series Launch Timeline

Apple hasn’t revealed the official launch date of the upcoming Apple iPhones. However, reports have pegged the iPhone 15 launch to happen on September 12 or 13. The event is also expected to see the launch of the new Apple Watch and AirPods.

Here are some of the key details about the iPhone 15 that have been leaked so far:

Key details about the iPhone 15 Pro that have been leaked so far:

