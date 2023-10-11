$999 to $0! Verizon deal bundles iPad, Apple Watch 7 with iPhone 14 Pro for FREE – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

If you are looking for a premium smartphone, which offers a great performance, mesmerizing photography, and a number of fine features and apps, then nothing can be better than the iPhone 14 Pro. However, everything comes at a price. It can set you back by a hefty $999.

But there is a way to not pay this massive price. In fact, you can pay almost nothing at all! Wondering how to bag this deal? You can do that through this exciting Verizon deal. You can buy the iPhone 14 Pro via this 36-month deal. All you have to do is select 5G Unlimited plan by Verizon and trade-in your old or even damaged phone to grab a massive up to $1000 off.

To make the deal even more exciting, Verizon bundles Apple iPad 9th Generation or Apple Watch Series 7 along with it. Know in detail how to avail this surprising Verizon deal and grab iPhone 14 Pro for free on Verizon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71673715998827

source