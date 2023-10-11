Roku Stock Showing Improved Relative Strength; Has Room To Grow – Investor's Business Daily

TRENDING: The World’s Most Consequential Election In 2024 May Not Be In The U.S.
On Thursday, Roku (ROKU) earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 70 to 73.
As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength.
IBD’s proprietary RS Rating identifies market leadership by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that shows how a stock’s price action over the trailing 52 weeks stacks up against all the other stocks in our database.
History shows that the stocks that go on to make the biggest gains typically have an 80 or higher RS Rating in the early stages of their moves. See if Roku Cl A can continue to rebound and hit that benchmark.
See How IBD Helps You Make More Money In Stocks
Roku is trying to complete a cup with handle with a 75.45 entry. See if the stock can continue the move up and then break out in heavy trading.
The company posted 0% EPS growth in the latest quarterly report, while sales growth came in at 1%.
Roku Cl A holds the No. 11 rank among its peers in the Leisure-Movies & Related industry group. Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Imax (IMAX) are also among the group’s highest-rated stocks.
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox & more info about our products & services. Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Stocks To Buy And Watch: Top IPOs, Big And Small Caps, Growth Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Join IBD Live And Learn Top Chart-Reading And Trading Techniques From The Pros
MarketSmith’s Tools Can Help The Individual Investor
Profit From Short-Term Trends With SwingTrader
Get Timely Buy & Sell Alerts With IBD Leaderboard
Find The Best Long-Term Investments With IBD Long-Term Leaders
IBD Digital: Get access to subscriber-only stock lists and market analysis. Plus, add the weekly print edition for your weekend prep.
10/11/2023 Get the latest Netflix news, plus stock quotes and analysis.
10/11/2023 Get the latest Netflix news, plus stock quotes and analysis.
Get instant access to exclusive stock lists, expert market analysis and powerful tools with 2 months of IBD Digital for only $20!
Get market updates, educational videos, webinars, and stock analysis.
Learn how you can make more money with IBD’s investing tools, top-performing stock lists, and educational content.
Notice: Information contained herein is not and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. The information has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable; however no guarantee is made or implied with respect to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness. Authors may own the stocks they discuss. The information and content are subject to change without notice.
*Real-time prices by Nasdaq Last Sale. Realtime quote and/or trade prices are not sourced from all markets.
Ownership data provided by Refinitiv and Estimates data provided by FactSet.
© 2000-2023 Investor’s Business Daily, LLC. All rights reserved