In pics: iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colour options – Times of India

Sep 13, 2023

Apple launched the new iPhone 15 series, including the top-end models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on September 12.

iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900 while iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,59,900. The new iPhone 15 series will be available for pre-orders starting from September 15.

Apple has announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in these four colour variants

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in Natural Titanium colour option.

The top-end iPhone 15 models will also be available in Blue Titanium colour option.

Another colour variant for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is White Titanium.

Lastly, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also be available in Black Titanium colour option.

